HypeAuditor: Instagram’s Influencer Marketing Sector To Reach $22.2B By 2025
According to HypeAuditor data, Instagram’s influencer marketing sector will grow by $8.4 billion over the next three years and reach $22.2 billion by 2025. Despite the impact of economic uncertainties, which in turn resulted in a decrease in investments from Venture capital investments, startups in the creator economy pocketed $2.5 billion, last year.
The relatively good health of the sector is a clear indication that there are a lot of opportunities for both brands and influencers for monetisation, building personal brands and creating long lasting authentic relationships with key audiences.
The potential of influencer marketing is very clear and marketers are increasingly turning to creators to launch campaigns, instead of relying on traditional advertising channels which have become less effective since the pandemic. In 2023, we predict that marketers will continue to turn to digital platforms including social media, to make the most of the range of personalised advertising options they provide.
Marketers and brands need to thread carefully in order to fully reap the benefits that digital platforms can provide, especially when it comes to adhering to rules and regulations. The Online Safety Act 2021, which came into effect in January 2022, aims to make Australia’s existing laws for online safety more expansive and much stronger. The Act has significant implications for online service providers and online platforms because it makes them more accountable for the online safety of the people who use their service.
The Online Safety Act gave eSafety new investigative and information-gathering powers to combat violent content, online harassment and scams over social media platforms. If content that has been deemed harmful is not removed by the platform, then an eSafety commissioner could issue a $US111,000 fine to the person who shared it. It could also penalise the platform for failing to respond to the victim’s report within 24 hours and issue the company with a hefty $US550,000 fine. Similarly, social media platforms like Twitter have 24 hours to remove an intimate photo or video of someone that was posted online without the person’s permission if the platform has received a removal notice by an eSafety commissioner.
If brands ignore the Online Safety Act regulations, they can potentially face significant reputational damage as well as financial losses. As such, marketers should take every step to encourage better conduct online and adopt a transparent approach to it. They should monitor any new regulations enforced by social media platforms as well as the industry to ensure they are compliant and seek legal advice when necessary. Moreover, before partnering with influencers, a thorough check should be done to ensure that content creators have not posted or engaged with any controversial content historically, or conducted themselves improperly online.
Marketers should take important steps to ensure authenticity and transparency before partnering with content creators and maintain a focus on safety and responsibility while creating engaging, creative and effective campaigns.
However not everything is within the marketers’ control. Against the backdrop of economic woes and a global downturn, it is not surprising that companies around the world are adopting a more cautious approach to decision-making and their spending. Economic impacts such as inflation in the Australian market not seen since the 1990’s, a series of relentless interest rate rises and Australian retail turnover falling 3.9% in December 2022, have started to impact ad-spends.
While fluctuations in advertising budgets can cause short-term challenges for marketers, there is still long-term potential for both brands and content creators to thrive. Marketers are increasingly redirecting their advertising budgets to social media to prioritise short-form, swipeable content. In fact, according to a new report by Pathmatics, Facebook scored 63 per cent of social media budgets across Australia’s top 20 digital advertisers in the past 6 months, while Instagram took 27 per cent, TikTok seven per cent and Snapchat three. This means that overall, Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, Meta, secured close to 90 per cent of the social media budgets across those advertisers.
The more brands spend on digital ads on social media platforms, the more opportunities it represents for creators. On top of getting paid by brands, creators can now also get a share of the ad revenue pie on social media platforms such as YouTube and TikTok. In May 2022, TikTok unveiled its first revenue-share programme known as TikTok Pulse whereby the social media platform provides monetisation opportunities to creators in the top 4% who constantly produce the most engaging videos, in categories including beauty, fashion, cooking, gaming and books. The platform is also planning to use contextual advertisements, which means sport ads will be displayed in sport videos, beauty ads on beauty videos, and so on.
By offering creators 50 per cent of ad revenue from Pulse, TikTok has outperformed YouTube Shorts’ upcoming ad revenue split. Indeed, recently YouTube took the highly unpopular decision to reverse its long-term agreement to give the majority of the revenue generated by content creators back to them. Now, YouTube is taking the larger portion of 55 per cent while creators receive only 45 per cent of it.
As the creator economy is slowly getting more regulated and as marketers are increasingly seeing the value of social media ads and the benefits of leveraging influencers for their marketing campaigns, marketers and content creators alike need to ensure they always have a finger on the pulse. The booming sector will continue to expand, move and change at a rapid pace and marketers, brands and creators will all need to keep up if they want to maximise their gains.
Please login with linkedin to commentHypeAuditor Instagram’s influencer marketing
Latest News
It’s All The Pictures From The 2023 B&T Women In Media Awards, Sponsored By Are Media
There wasn't a dry eye in the house at Friday's Women In Media Awards. Well, apart from the waitstaff and the AV crew.
The Marketing Academy Australia Opens Nominations For 2024 Scholarship Program
The Marketing Academy has opened nominations for the 10th Australia intake of its Scholarship Program. This annual development program gives high-potential leadership talent from within marketing, media and advertising the insight, skills and knowledge to lead the businesses of tomorrow. The Scholarship Program, which enables scholars to access an enviable lineup of c-suite mentors and […]
Brisbane Media Agency TFM Digital Names Matthew Browne As Group Account Director
Independent media agency TFM Digital has appointed ex-S&J Media Group talent Matthew Browne as Group Account Director.
Digital Creative Agency Orchard Names Bridget Ash As Content & Activations Director
Digital creative agency Orchard has appointed Bridget Ash to the newly created role of Content and Activations Director, bolstering the agency’s content creation and engagement capabilities and end-to-end customer experience offering.
Influencer Marketing Agency Born Bred Talent Names Stephanie Scicchitano As GM
Leading influencer marketing agency strengthens leadership team with dynamic appointment.
IVE Group’s Revenues Up 27.5% To $967.4M
IVE Group Limited has announced its financial results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2023 (FY23). The result was underpinned by strong organic growth coupled with a maiden contribution from Ovato, partially offset by materially higher input and finance costs. Organic revenue growth was broad-based and reflects the Group’s leading industry vertical positioning, tier-1 […]
Sunday TV Ratings: Dani Wales Clashes With Dan Reilly On The Block
Is it B&T or is everyone on The Block testy this year? Scotty needs to bring out the whale music to calm that shit down.
The Works Named At #4 In Best Places To Work
Having enjoyed The Works' four-ply latrine rolls for ourselves, B&T was not at all surprised by this recent news.
“You’re Dead In 18 Months Or Less”: Scott Galloway On The Future Of CMOs
Scott Galloway delivers some harsh truths to marketeers here. Particularly the ones who long lunch and fluff about.
Netflix Subscribers In Australia Drop For The First Time Since 2015
Netflix joins gym memberships & Uber Eats on the outer as cost of living pressures bite. No news on Sara Lee's range.
NRMA To Invest 3% Of Its Ad Dollars Into SBS’s NITV In A Bold Initiative Via Initiative
Here's a top idea from the folk at NRMA that confirms there's more to the SBS than train journeys & tasty food safaris.
Steve Brennen Departs As Zip Co CMO, Launches Archie
Zip Co CMO Steve Brennen launches new fintech start-up Archie which is not to be mistaken with Harry & Meghan's eldest.
PR Agency FORWARD Teams With Vaseline To Promote Latest ‘Slugging’ Trend
Apparently there's more to Vaseline than just chaff protection or that sex position that's illegal in 67 countries.
Sunita Gloster & The Monkeys Get 460 Company Directors To Sign-On For Campaign Supporting The Voice
Can't decide on how you'll vote in the Voice referendum? For all your NO news try News Corp, for YES head to the ABC.
Jackson Humphries & Angus McLardie Join Honeycomb Strategy As Senior Strategy Consultants
Some new hires over at Honeycomb today and by all reports they're the bees' knees.
Samsung Renews Its “Solve For Tomorrow” Competition Using STEM To Solve Community Problems
STEM is something to be embraced! That's science, tech, engineering & mathematics NOT stupid tossers eloping on MAFS.
Love-Driven Leadership – From Punk Rock Rebel To B&T Women In Media Executive Leader Finalist
Engaging.io's CEO Michelle O’Keeffe says great leadership's a lot more than inspirational memes & a Tony Robbins' DVD.
Havas Media Reappointed To Momentum Energy’s Media
Havas Media's cost of living just markedly improved after Momentum Energy re-signed on the dotted line.
QMS 3DOOH Goes Global With New Flight Centre Campaign
Did colleagues feel the full wrath of your Mondayitis this morning? Could this new Flight Centre campaign be of help?
Meet The Very Esteemed Winners Of B&T’s Women In Media Awards 2023!!!!
It's all of 2023's Women In Media Award winners who were unanimous in their praise for the judges & the dessert course.
Find Out Everything About The Most Powerful Women In Media
It's B&T's annual Women in Media Power List! Here's why these women are the very best in the business.
The WINNERS Of B&T’s Women In Media Awards Are HERE!
There wasn't a dry eye in the house at Friday's Women In Media Awards. Well, apart from the waitstaff and the AV crew.
The B&T 2023 Women In Media Power List Is Here!!!!
Count 'em down - the 30 most powerful women in Aussie media right now! Yes, B&T stands by Denise Drysdale's exclusion.
Celebrate Father’s Day With LiSTNR
It's a gentle reminder that it's Father's Day this weekend. Those $5 bottles of tawny port can't hold out forever.
News Corp Launches “Closing The Gap” Special Investigation On Indigenous Disadvantage
News Corp state and regional mastheads will launch an “Closing the Gap” this weekend to highlight the disadvantages faced by Indigenous Australians – including higher suicide rates, poorer health outcomes, lower disposable income and a dramatically lower life expectancy. Starting on Sunday and running over five days, “Closing the Gap” is the first of a […]
Bud Light Continues Its Macho Push In New NFL Spot Following Trans Influencer Debacle
B&T has never undergone gay conversion therapy, but if we did, we think it would look a lot like this Bud ad.
“No One Had Prepared For This Event”: Melissa Hopkins On The Optus Data Breach
You make a delicious chocolate fondue log & you don't get a single compliment. But a data breach & no one forgets it.
TikToker Millie Ford Talks Humour And Vulnerability At B&T’s Women In Media Finalist Breakfast, Sponsored by Are Media
Miss the Women In Media finalists brekkie yesterday? Here's all the action while you were still dozing under the doona.
Nike U-Turns & Will Release A Limited Run Of Women’s Goalkeeper Jerseys
Nike says it WILL sell replica kits from the recent Women's World Cup. Won't be selling replica Wally Lewis moustaches.
“Top Shelf!” Ad Leaders From TikTok, Meta & Westpac Are Going Wild Over THIS Super Simple Matildas Ad From Ogilvy
Are you a budding copywriter? You could learn a lot from this. As you would from Mark Twain or Emily Brontë novels.
SeenThis & GroupM Partner To Calculate Carbon Emissions
GroupM puts its own carbon emissions under the spotlight. Stops short of banning V8s from the staff car park.
Nev Hasan Elevated To Chief Sales Officer At Foxtel Media
The Has-Man is in the house, as Nev Hasan named Foxtel Media's chief sales officer. Nifty Nev also applies.
New Customer Insights Innovation Platform Ideally Launches
TRA Labs and Previously Unavailable, alongside founder James Donald, today launched their latest start-up, Ideally, a platform offering remarkably fast, affordable, and accessible customer insights to help bring great ideas to life. The partnership, well-known for creating the successful brand health tracking platform Tracksuit, has appointed Donald as Ideally’s Founder and CEO to drive growth […]
Former Nine & Daily Mail Exec Sean Walsh Departs US Role At DMG
Sean Walsh's next career move remains unclear. However, he has officially ruled out juggler or RSL cabaret chanteur.
What Better Excuse Than It Being Friday Than To Bring You Zendaya’s Raunchy ELLE Cover Shoot
It's often a fine line between the latest haute couture & a perve. As is the case with this couture-come-perve spread.
Greenpeace France Calls Out Big Oil Sponsorship At Rugby World Cup
It appears the coming Rugby World Cup in France won't be all about how shithouse the Wallabies have become.