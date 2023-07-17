Hurry!! B&T Awards Entries Closing In Exactly One Week!
PSA: Entries for the 2023 B&T Awards are closing in exactly one week, folks i.e. next Monday, 24th July.
If you haven’t submitted your entry yet, we ask: what on earth are you waiting for?!
The B&T Awards is Australia’s biggest, longest-running and most entertaining awards for the advertising, marketing and media industries, recognising the exceptional work that’s been created over the past 12 months.
Judged by more than 200 of Australia’s brightest marketing and media minds, almost 40 categories cover the full gamut of the communications discipline. And, of course, the highly coveted Grand Prix Award highlights one agency making the biggest impact on how this game is played.
Fun facts about the B&T Awards:
- Most entered, respected and sought after industry awards in Australia
- You get to dress in fancy black tie for the awards gala
- Most attractive attendees
- Conveniently close to end of year so doubles as your office Christmas party
You can head HERE for all entry submissions. Be sure to get them in by Monday 24 July 2023 at 11:59pm (AEST) to be in with a chance at taking home a coveted B&T Award. All the info on the categories and criteria for each can be found HERE.
As for the golden question, when is the main event? Mark your diaries for Friday the 24 of November at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion for the industry night of nights. Don’t miss out, grab your tickets now!
Key dates for the diary:
- Launch/Entries open: Wednesday 21 June, 2023
- Early bird tickets on sale: Wednesday 21 June, 2023
- Entries close: Monday 24 July, 2023 (11:59pm AEST)
- Late entries close: Monday 31 July, 2023 (11:59pm AEST)
- First round judging: Monday 7 August – Monday 4 September, 2023
- Finalists announced: Monday 11 September, 2023
- Live-judging day: Wednesday 27 September, 2023
- Early bird tickets end: Friday 6 October, 2023
- Awards night: Friday 24 November, 2023 – The Hordern Pavilion
