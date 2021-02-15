HubSpot Surpasses 100,000 Customers

HubSpot has announced that it has surpassed 100,000 paying customers and has reached $1 billion in annual recurring revenue, marking two important milestones in the company’s nearly 15-year history.

HubSpot was founded on the idea that the way people shop and buy had changed, and that companies needed to adapt to that change by creating valuable content and experiences that lead to long-term relationships with customers. While HubSpot began with the inbound methodology and a marketing automation app, it has now expanded to a powerful CRM platform that helps companies align their marketing, sales, and service teams to create delightful customer experiences. The platform is supported by more than 600 integrations, a thriving solutions partner network, and hundreds of Academy courses that are all based on HubSpot’s belief that companies that align their success with that of their customers grow better.

“My co-founder Dharmesh has a saying, ‘success is making those who believed in you look brilliant.’ These milestones are a massive testament to each and every customer who has believed in us over the past 15 years; we owe our success to you,” said Brian Halligan [pictured], co-founder and CEO of HubSpot. “As I reflect on the past year, I’m deeply humbled that so many companies have chosen HubSpot to help them innovate and adapt during this time of unprecedented uncertainty and change. Our customers are building the next normal, and I’m excited to continue to work alongside them to create a better future.”

This announcement follows a year of significant growth for HubSpot as the company has expanded its offerings to meet the needs of scaling companies. Notable announcements from 2020 include:

The relaunch of the company’s Marketing Hub Enterprise and Sales Hub Enterprise offerings, marking the most significant expansions of HubSpot’s enterprise-tier products to date.

The introduction of marketing contacts, a new pricing model that allows customers to only pay for the contacts they want to market to via email or ads.

The launch of CMS Hub, a standalone content management system that represents the company’s fourth product hub.

To celebrate this milestone, HubSpot is also recognising customers who used the company’s platform to scale in 2020. Despite the uncertainty and financial hardship that many companies experienced, HubSpot customers saw a 40% increase in website visits in 2020, and average monthly deal creation per portal grew approximately 10% compared to the beginning of the year. From mental health and finance to business collaboration and entertainment, these companies have continued to innovate and to help their own customers adapt to the next normal.

Marketing Director Pacific at Rentokil Initial, Karen Kavanagh commented on its experience as a HubSpot customer:

“Rentokil Initial is very excited to continue our CX Journey leveraging Hubspot as core to our approach. Our vision is to ensure that every customer that engages with Rentokil Initial embarks on a personal journey with us and that we are capable of delivering meaningful content and experiences at every touchpoint in the relationship between Rentokil Initial and our customer. We know that the Hubspot platform provides the engine to allow us to deliver on this vision.”

Head of Operations at the Australian Institute of Fitness, Kim Horner also shared his thoughts:

“It’s no exaggeration to say that Hubspot now sits firmly at the center of our operations and tech ecosystem – it’s where everything meets and integrates. By enabling greater transparency, accountability, and management of processes, we deliver better experiences to not only our customers but also our team and industry stakeholders.”

“Since our early days as Australia’s leading fitness education provider, the products and services we offer have dramatically expanded. As we evolved, a key challenge was finding a customer management and marketing tool that would enable us to bring numerous aspects of the business into one seamless system. Hubspot has done exactly that, allowing us to streamline processes and centralise many elements of our business.”

“From the moment somebody enquires with us about gaining industry qualifications until they are well progressed in their fitness career, we can deliver strong B2C support through Hubspot. And as the platform’s capabilities grow, we are prompted to use the cutting edge tools we have at our fingertips. We’re continually refining our processes, for example, through creating sophisticated nurture sequences that draw on a plethora of data, and integrating Service Hub to transform the way we communicate with our customers. As we grow, Hubspot grows with us.”

As part of the 100,000 customer milestone, HubSpot is celebrating the growth of customers like Calm and the Australian Institute of Fitness, and also welcoming a swell of new local brands including Rentokil, Randstad and Business Chicks.