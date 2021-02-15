HubSpot Surpasses 100,000 Customers

HubSpot Surpasses 100,000 Customers
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



HubSpot has announced that it has surpassed 100,000 paying customers and has reached $1 billion in annual recurring revenue, marking two important milestones in the company’s nearly 15-year history.

HubSpot was founded on the idea that the way people shop and buy had changed, and that companies needed to adapt to that change by creating valuable content and experiences that lead to long-term relationships with customers. While HubSpot began with the inbound methodology and a marketing automation app, it has now expanded to a powerful CRM platform that helps companies align their marketing, sales, and service teams to create delightful customer experiences. The platform is supported by more than 600 integrations, a thriving solutions partner network, and hundreds of Academy courses that are all based on HubSpot’s belief that companies that align their success with that of their customers grow better.

“My co-founder Dharmesh has a saying, ‘success is making those who believed in you look brilliant.’ These milestones are a massive testament to each and every customer who has believed in us over the past 15 years; we owe our success to you,” said Brian Halligan [pictured], co-founder and CEO of HubSpot. “As I reflect on the past year, I’m deeply humbled that so many companies have chosen HubSpot to help them innovate and adapt during this time of unprecedented uncertainty and change. Our customers are building the next normal, and I’m excited to continue to work alongside them to create a better future.”

This announcement follows a year of significant growth for HubSpot as the company has expanded its offerings to meet the needs of scaling companies. Notable announcements from 2020 include:

  • The relaunch of the company’s Marketing Hub Enterprise and Sales Hub Enterprise offerings, marking the most significant expansions of HubSpot’s enterprise-tier products to date.
  • The introduction of marketing contacts, a new pricing model that allows customers to only pay for the contacts they want to market to via email or ads.
  • The launch of CMS Hub, a standalone content management system that represents the company’s fourth product hub.

To celebrate this milestone, HubSpot is also recognising customers who used the company’s platform to scale in 2020. Despite the uncertainty and financial hardship that many companies experienced, HubSpot customers saw a 40% increase in website visits in 2020, and average monthly deal creation per portal grew approximately 10% compared to the beginning of the year. From mental health and finance to business collaboration and entertainment, these companies have continued to innovate and to help their own customers adapt to the next normal.

Marketing Director Pacific at Rentokil Initial, Karen Kavanagh commented on its experience as a HubSpot customer:

“Rentokil Initial is very excited to continue our CX Journey leveraging Hubspot as core to our approach. Our vision is to ensure that every customer that engages with Rentokil Initial embarks on a personal journey with us and that we are capable of delivering meaningful content and experiences at every touchpoint in the relationship between Rentokil Initial and our customer. We know that the Hubspot platform provides the engine to allow us to deliver on this vision.”

Head of Operations at the Australian Institute of Fitness, Kim Horner also shared his thoughts:

“It’s no exaggeration to say that Hubspot now sits firmly at the center of our operations and tech ecosystem – it’s where everything meets and integrates. By enabling greater transparency, accountability, and management of processes, we deliver better experiences to not only our customers but also our team and industry stakeholders.”

“Since our early days as Australia’s leading fitness education provider, the products and services we offer have dramatically expanded. As we evolved, a key challenge was finding a customer management and marketing tool that would enable us to bring numerous aspects of the business into one seamless system. Hubspot has done exactly that, allowing us to streamline processes and centralise many elements of our business.”

“From the moment somebody enquires with us about gaining industry qualifications until they are well progressed in their fitness career, we can deliver strong B2C support through Hubspot. And as the platform’s capabilities grow, we are prompted to use the cutting edge tools we have at our fingertips. We’re continually refining our processes, for example, through creating sophisticated nurture sequences that draw on a plethora of data, and integrating Service Hub to transform the way we communicate with our customers. As we grow, Hubspot grows with us.”

As part of the 100,000 customer milestone, HubSpot is celebrating the growth of customers like Calm and the Australian Institute of Fitness, and also welcoming a swell of new local brands including Rentokil, Randstad and Business Chicks.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

hubspot

Latest News

Melanoma New Zealand Launch Hidden Advertising Campaign To Raise Awareness Of Melanoma Spots
  • Advertising

Melanoma New Zealand Launch Hidden Advertising Campaign To Raise Awareness Of Melanoma Spots

The campaign, ‘Don’t Let A Spot Become A Full Stop’ has seen Melanoma New Zealand partner with brands to show the dangers of ignoring mutating spots that could indicate melanoma. In their advertisements, the brands have replaced full stops with slowly mutating black splodges to visually represent how melanoma develops on the skin. The full […]

Surgent B2B Marketing Growth Drives Green Hat’s Leadership Recruitment
  • Marketing

Surgent B2B Marketing Growth Drives Green Hat’s Leadership Recruitment

b2b marketing agency green hat is capitalising on the surgent growth in demand for B2B marketing services and, to bolster its leadership stocks, has signed on two senior hires. Jakob Naumann was brought on to head the Digital Experiences team. A multi-channel digital native with strong experience in startups and B2B and B2C digial journeys, […]

Digital Transformation Is About Culture Not Technology
  • Opinion

Digital Transformation Is About Culture Not Technology

Colin D Ellis (main photo) is a culture change expert, author and international speaker. His latest book is Culture Hacks: 26 Ideas to Transform the Way You Work is out now. In this guest post, Ellis argues a change in mindset is the starting point to any digital transformation… There are many lessons to be […]

Yellowpanda PR + Digital Sees Record Growth In Response To pandemic
  • Marketing

Yellowpanda PR + Digital Sees Record Growth In Response To pandemic

Yellowpanda PR + Digital, a Gold Coast based PR agency, has seen record growth and is preparing for continued national expansion in 2021. The PR and leadership marketing agency was founded by Amanda Williams, former federal political staffer, in 2017. Williams believes that the agency’s growth during COVID speaks to the necessity of PR and […]

How Consumers Are Engaging With Retail Brands In 2021
  • Marketing

How Consumers Are Engaging With Retail Brands In 2021

As Australia prepares to emerge from the pandemic in 2021, consumers are re-assessing how they want to shop long-term and which brands bring the greatest value to them. While it was the big brands that delivered at the height of the pandemic, Australians are looking for more than reliability and scale moving forward.

Handsome Man shopping online
  • Media

The Top 50 Retail Sites For Q4 Revealed

Digital marketing platform Semrush has found the top fifty online retailers for the 2020 Christmas quarter. Electronics, bargain sites, and department stores made up the majority of the top fifty retail sites, though Amazon was the lead, with website visits increasing by fifty-five million for Q4 from 2019. This was a seventy-five percent increase for […]

AAP May Face More Financial Pressure
  • Media

AAP May Face More Financial Pressure

Staff fast running out of Selleys Wet Area Silicone Sealant, as the good ship AAP continues to spring more leaks.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Pay Day: Seven And Google Agree To Terms
  • Technology

Pay Day: Seven And Google Agree To Terms

Seven becomes first media player to jump into bed with Google. Both enjoying a post-coital B&H Extra Mild after it.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Revolution360 Launches 360 Intelligence To ‘Revolutionise’ Street Posters
  • Marketing

Revolution360 Launches 360 Intelligence To ‘Revolutionise’ Street Posters

Out-of-Home provider Revolution 360 is launching 360 Intelligence, a platform designed to transform the street poster industry. 360 Intelligence will use data for planning in a way that has never been available before in this sector of the Out-of-Home (OOH) marketplace. The proprietary planning and reporting tool was built by digital agency Geronimo. In an […]

Two Tech Companies Come Together For Game-Changing Out-Of-Home Solutions
  • Advertising

Two Tech Companies Come Together For Game-Changing Out-Of-Home Solutions

In an exciting merger announced today, two of the Out-of-Home industry’s most innovative technology companies, Signkick and LiveDOOH, are set to combine their products, expertise and passion for Out-of-Home to become one powerhouse company. This marks the start of a world where flexible data-driven campaigns work as well for sellers as they do for buyers and advertisers.

Study: Australians Turn To TVs For Valentine’s Day Romance
  • Media

Study: Australians Turn To TVs For Valentine’s Day Romance

The candle lit dinner is still popular for Australians looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day – but the setting has changed, with many choosing to settle in at home with their favourite rom-com on TV as COVID-19 changes the dating game, a new report from MiQ Digital has revealed.