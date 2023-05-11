HubSpot Report: Aussies Buck Return-To-Office Trend But Are Lonelier

By B&T Magazine
New research from leading tech platform, HubSpot, reveals the current state and future of hybrid work. The results are clear — we’re a more connected, yet lonelier workforce. Sharing a snapshot of the findings from the 2023 Hybrid Work Report below:

  • The loneliness of remote: 33 per cent of flex employees find relationship-building and establishing connections to be the biggest challenge of working with a hybrid team

  • Relationships more important than salary: When given the choice, more than half (52 per cent) of employees surveyed would prioritise relationships with colleagues over a salary increase

  • IRL best for connection: 43 per cent of flex workers choose to go into the office to connect with colleagues

  • Lack of connection impacting promotions: Remote workers (especially those newer to the workforce) are more likely to report that lack of in-person time with their boss has impacted career progression

Kat Warboys (lead image), marketing director APAC at HubSpot, commented: We’re entering a new frontier in the future of work, and it’s one that’s defined by connection. While it’s clear that the workforce of today has become used to the autonomy to live and work from wherever they choose with remote work, there’s certainly a trade off between communication and connection with culture and colleagues. The data from our latest Hybrid Work Report validates this, with 33 per cent of flex employees surveyed from around the world finding relationship-building and establishing connections to be the biggest challenge of working with a hybrid team.

“Connection is critical to high-performing teams. When employees feel connected to each other and their culture, it boosts alignment, enables problem-solving, and strengthens productivity. At HubSpot, we have employees living all over the country,  from Perth to Bathurst to Far North Queensland. There’s no doubt that a hybrid work model improves job accessibility within the tech industry, especially for talent living in regional or remote areas.

“It doesn’t matter where you work from — feeling connected to your company and colleagues is an important aspect of the employee experience. Achieving this means being intentional about how, when and where people come together to create a culture where everyone can do their best work. We’ve learned that the quantity of the interaction doesn’t equate to the quality of connection.

“That’s why at HubSpot we’re reimagining community and connection by introducing ‘Connect4’, a new initiative based on employee feedback that ensures every employee, regardless of where they are, has an equal seat at the table.

“As an example, we’ve designed new hybrid meeting rooms across our global offices, including our Australian HQ in Sydney, that include features such as camera technology that frames individuals so everyone is seen by remote audiences, and digital whiteboards for collaborative brainstorming sessions.

“By the same token, we know that people are choosing to come into the physical office to intentionally connect, we’re seeing this with our team here in Australia, and across our global office. So,  we’ve built around the organic movement, and are adding some of the activities that people previously loved about the office, like coffee carts, lunch or breakfast and social activities (our Sydney office has been talking about setting up a Pickleball competition, for example).

“We like to say that culture doesn’t need four walls to thrive. No one should need to come into an office to experience or enjoy culture. The office isn’t dead, it’s different — and the companies who’ll find success will be those that recognise that connection is the thread that binds together co-workers, their purpose and their productivity.”

hubspot kat warboys

