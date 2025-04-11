HubSpot Launches Platform-Wide AI Tools Promising To Help Businesses Close The Adoption Gap & Accelerate Growth

HubSpot has unveiled more than 200 updates across its customer platform promising to help businesses grow better. The release introduces smarter tools, new AI capabilities, and a faster, more intuitive user experience – from prospecting and content creation to customer success.

Despite the strong focus on AI innovation and adoption in Australia, a recent HubSpot study of business leaders found that only 17 per cent have officially implemented AI in their organisations to support employees with their work. This spotlights a clear gap between commercial AI strategies and operational realities that many businesses are struggling to bridge.

To address challenges like this, key updates to HubSpot’s product suite include the expansion of HubSpot’s AI Agents, designed to help sales, marketing, and service teams get more done, faster. With deeper insights, faster content creation, and new automation features, these agents help companies create impact across the entire customer journey.

“In today’s uncertain economic climate, AI is no longer a buzzword, it’s become a competitive necessity. It’s how companies are breaking through complexity, tightening budgets, and exceeding customer expectations,” said Dan Bognar, VP & managing director, JAPAC at HubSpot.

“Many businesses, especially SMBs, often don’t know where to start with AI. They’re reading headlines about larger companies investing significant resources in developing custom AI models and applications, but the tools they try tend to overpromise and underdeliver. Our latest product launches, including HubSpot’s Breeze AI Agents, are embedded throughout our customer platform so businesses can realise value fast. These solutions address specific sales, service and marketing use cases through an easy, fast and unified approach.”

One of the businesses already benefiting from HubSpot’s AI-powered platform is HungryHungry, a fast-growing Australian platform helping hospitality venues thrive in a digital-first world.

“At the centre of our strategy at HungryHungry is a clear and bold commitment to AI. Internally, AI acts as a force multiplier, helping our team automate routine work, accelerate insight generation, and free up time for more meaningful, strategic contributions. Externally, it opens up entirely new paths for our customers to grow, streamline, and reimagine their businesses.

Leveraging HubSpot’s unified platform and AI capabilities has significantly reduced the admin overhead for our customer support team. By automatically categorising incoming support tickets and surfacing suggested solutions, we’ve empowered our lean team to efficiently service our global customer base.

Additionally, AI-generated summaries give all our teams a quick, unified view of customer history. Creating a single AI-powered view of the customer that allows every team in the business to make decisions and move quickly to deliver great value. This has been critical as we continue scaling internationally and optimise our team.” said Scott Fox, Chief AI Officer at HungryHungry.

The biggest launches from HubSpot’s AI announcement include:

Four Breeze Agents that help every go-to-market team scale:

Customer Agent resolves customer queries 24/7 with HubSpot customers now handling over 50 per cent of support tickets with 40 per cent less closing time.* It now collaborates with Knowledge Base Agent; takes action with personalised answers, learns from unstructured data and works across new channels.

The all-new Knowledge Base Agent works with Customer Agent to automatically identify and fill knowledge gaps based on incoming tickets to improve self-service.

Prospecting Agent researches target accounts, engages prospects and now delivers company news and buyer committee insights to customise outreach, helping sales teams build pipeline faster.

Content Agent helps marketers create and scale content across channels, now with enhanced capabilities for referencing files, suggesting better blog topics based on top-performing posts and target audience, and automating pre-publishing tasks.

New and improved features for Marketing Hub Enterprise that help advanced marketing teams find leads, convert prospects, and reduce complexity:

Lookalike Lists help marketers find ideal prospects with Breeze analysing existing customer attributes in the Smart CRM.

Journey Automation helps marketers create personalised customer experiences with real-time performance insights.

Multi-Account Management helps businesses manage multiple accounts from a single HubSpot organisation to unlock faster growth through copied assets, mirrored customer data, and centralised management.

Three new AI-powered Workspaces that bring together everything teams need to get context, prioritise for impact, and take action:

Sales Workspace is an all-in-one home where sales reps can gather context, prioritise prospects, and take action to build pipelines and close deals.

Customer Success Workspace is where customer success managers can view schedules, tasks, and books of business to nurture customers and easily spot problems before they happen.

Help Desk Workspace lets support reps view open tickets, triage customer requests, and resolve issues to keep customers happy—all in one place.

These updates come as HubSpot continues its push to support scaling companies globally, with an emphasis on usability, extensibility, and deeply integrated AI.