HOWZAT! UnLtd’s Big Clash Is Back In 2025 & Here Are The Captains

The industry’s finest willow wielders, tweakers and (medium) pace seamers are busy in the nets preparing for next year’s UnLtd Big Clash.

The annual cricket tournament pits teams from Media Owners, Agencies, Tech and Creatives in the ultimate battle for bragging rights and to raise funds for UnLtd’s work supporting charities helping young people at risk.

The 11th Big Clash tournament will kick off in Melbourne on 13 February, followed by Sydney on 27 February and Brisbane on 6 March.

The first team captains have been announced this week with Kellyn Coetzee from Kinesso as the captain for Women’s Media Agency Team and Kat McVeity from Integral Ads for women’s Tech Team in Sydney. Nicole Bence, chief commercial officer at Nova will skipper the women’s Media Owners team

In Melbourne, Tarlyn McStay from GumGum will lead the Media Owners Team and Sophie Batten from Spark the Agencies Team.

For the men’s games in Sydney, Matthew Coote from GumGum will be leading the Tech Team and Alex Williams from EssenceMediacom the Agency Team.

In Melbourne, George Hurley-Wellington from Spotify will captain the men’s Tech Team and Tim Murphy from QMS the men’s Media Owners Team.

“We’re already counting down the days until February when we’ll be back on the pitch, ready to bring that trophy home,” Bence said.

“Forget mince pies and presents – we’re trading tinsel for training as we spend the holidays fine-tuning our batting, perfecting our bowling, and strategising for another winning streak. It’s all about teamwork, laughs, and of course, supporting a cause that’s so close to our hearts.”

Murphy added: “Big Clash is the perfect way to kick off the year with the rest of the industry over some healthy competition outdoors. We are honored to sponsor this important industry event that not only unites the industry but also raises vital funds for the important work that UnLtd does to help charities grow.”

To join one of the teams, please contact [email protected] for more details.