Howatson+Company Re-enrols At UNSW Sydney For Creative, Media & Production Work

After a competitive procurement process, Howatson+Company will continue to partner with UNSW Sydney across media, creative and production having first been appointed for media in 2022, followed by creative and production in 2023.

“Howatson+Company are highly valued partners, working alongside our team to deliver tangible impact for UNSW. Their sector knowledge and future-focused approach to data and innovation has been invaluable to UNSW,” said Sofia Lloyd-Jones, executive director, marketing and digital experience at UNSW.

“It’s a privilege to continue our partnership with UNSW. Sofia and the team are driving an ambitious strategy and we cherish our role in bringing it to life in comms,” said Chris Howatson, CEO at Howatson+Company.

Last year, UNSW launched a revamped brand platform “Progress for All” demonstrating UNSW as a community committed to driving positive societal change that benefits everyone. The brand campaign detailed real examples of innovations from UNSW that have demonstrated progress for all, including expanding access to education and advances in clean energy and healthcare.

“We’re incredibly proud of the results we’ve achieved across Australia and Asia Pacific with the UNSW team and are excited by what the future holds in this next chapter of our partnership,” said Sasha Smith, chief media officer.

UNSW, a global top 20 university, concluded the year with impressive results exceeding their targets for domestic and international student enrolments.