Hotwire Global Expands Senior Leadership Team

Tech comms firm Hotwire Global Communications has announced the appointment of Gosia Gnyp (lead image) to the role of client services director, and Roz Cooper to people and culture business partner.

Gnyp joins Hotwire Australia from Hotwire UK, following an eight-year stint in London where she held various leadership and management positions within communications agencies including Burson Cohn & Wolfe, PPR Worldwide, Clarity and, most recently, Hotwire in London. Her role is focused on ensuring excellence in client service, whilst supporting the Australian team to grow its integrated communications offerings and expand into new markets.

Leveraging her wealth of experience working with some of the world’s largest technology brands, as well as start-ups in B2B technology, consumer electronics, enterprise technology, IoT, networks and retail, Gnyp brings with her an abundance of international, multi-market experience within global enterprise clients.

Cooper joins Hotwire in the newly created role of people and culture business partner. The new role will operate within the local Australian leadership team and fuel the consultancy’s growth from within. This is a critical step forward for Hotwire Australia, highlighting our people-first mentality and our ambition of expanding into a wider remit including APAC.

Bolstering Hotwire Australia’s senior leadership team, Gnyp and Cooper will join managing director Jaime Nelson, creative director Jen Dobbie, and client services director for brand and marketing Kelly Draisey, to continue momentum during a time of accelerated growth across Hotwire Australia’s services portfolio.

Nelson, said: “We’re thrilled to be announcing Gosia and Roz’s appointments to our team in Australia. Hotwire prides itself on building the right team within its global business, and that search obliterates all borders. We recognise international talent, and we have the dedication to move the best candidates into the right roles. Gosia’s experience, attitude and fire are exactly what we champion at Hotwire, while Roz’s incredible knowledge, passion and new thinking is exactly what we need to take our ambitious steps forward and continue thriving as a consultancy. I know both Gosia and Roz are going to be strong additions to our leadership team and will make a brilliant impact on clients and the team, all while we continue to build our reputation and brand within the tech industry.”

Speaking on the appointment, Gnyp said: “Making the move from the UK to support the growth of our business internationally is a very exciting opportunity. I can’t wait to work alongside the brilliance of Jaime Nelson, while being backed by such a mighty team of talented and strategic individuals across the Australian business. I hope to build on the already strong foundations of client service, to deliver a more integrated approach that aligns to the needs of the brands we work with.”

Speaking on the appointment, Cooper said: “Hotwire is experiencing such an exciting time in its growth journey in Australia, and I’m thrilled to bring across my knowledge and experience to support the planned growth into new markets. It’s an incredibly exciting time to join the business, I’m thrilled to work alongside the senior leadership team to open up new opportunities for the company and ensure we’re all working together, seamlessly, towards the same future.”

Alongside the appointment of new talent, the team has also been strengthened with internal promotions this year, of Kieron Stevenson to senior program director, and Iman Osman to program manager. In addition, the team has also welcomed Lauren Fernandes, senior program executive from the Hotwire San Francisco office, who will be supporting the team in Australia.

These new and ongoing hires represent Hotwire’s focus to deliver reputation, relationships and revenue client services, with in-house capabilities including narrative-driven strategy, brand identity development, internal and external communication programs, marketing campaigns, social, and press office across multiple verticals to help make technology brands irresistible.

The announcement comes following the launch of Hotwire’s new Global Growth Team, led by Laura Macdonald, who has been promoted to the role of chief growth officer from her former role of co-president of North America. This newly created team will be responsible for Hotwire’s expansion in both services offered and the company’s global growth. Heather Craft and Jeremy Lucas have also been appointed to chief executive officer in North America and the UK, respectively.