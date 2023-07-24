Host/Havas Screws IKEA Australia’s Creative Away From CHEP

IKEA Australia today announces the beginning of an exciting new creative agency partnership with Host/Havas.

Kirsten Hasler, IKEA Australia head of marketing, said, “We were humbled by the interest shown by the creative agency community in the IKEA Australia brand, and want to thank the agencies that were part of the closed pitch for their effort, investment and energy.

“After going through a competitive pitch process, what stood out was Host/Havas’ solid strategic thinking, equally strong creative capabilities and the natural values alignment for both our organisations.

“Host/Havas’ ethos of helping their clients ‘grow well’ is complemented by our media agency Mindshare’s philosophy of ‘good growth’, both connecting to the IKEA vision: to create a better everyday life for the many people.”

With recent changes to IKEA global marketing and brand positioning, Host/Havas demonstrated an ability to build on the strength of the global direction with local Australian insights.

Host/Havas CEO Gayle While says, “It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to work with the IKEA team, and their partners, to bring to life the vision for this iconic brand across Australia. We can’t wait to help shape the next chapter for IKEA Australia, which is very aligned to our goal of helping meaningful brands to Grow Well.”

The new appointment follows IKEA Australia’s four-year partnership since 2019 with CHEP Network.

“We would like to recognise and thank our incumbent agency partner CHEP Network, who have helped us grow Australians’ love for IKEA with award-winning, local creative work that has received global recognition”, says Hasler.

Host/Havas will begin working with IKEA Australia from 1 September 2023.