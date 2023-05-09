Hospitality Group Liquid & Larder Appoints Stellar As Communications Agency

Lifestyle communications agency, Stellar, has secured the PR account for Liquid & Larder, the hospitality group behind some of Sydney’s most awe-inspiring restaurant and bar experiences.

Leaders in experience led hospitality, Liquid & Larder are doing things differently and are catching people’s attention with waiting lists to secure a highly desirable table at one of their Sydney restaurants – Bistecca and The Gidley which have cultivated the underground steakhouse movement in the CBD, and The Rover in Surry Hills with its community driven bar and Seafood focused Dining Room.

Stellar will be working with the team on the group’s profile, venue stories and supporting them with the exciting growth plans they have in place for Sydney which includes new venues and continuing to elevate the expectations of Sydney dining with unrivaled, immersive, memorable moments.

On choosing Stellar as their retained PR agency, head of business development & marketing for Liquid & Larder, Kim McDiarmid, said: “We are absolutely pumped to partner with Stellar to help bring our newest venue to life and usher in the next phase of our growing hospitality group. Drive, teamwork and desire to create an experience are at the heart of Liquid & Larder and it’s clear Stellar shares those same values.”

Stellar, director and co-owner, Hayley Cole, said: “Sometimes when you meet a new client it’s clear from the outset that you share common values and that combined with huge mutual respect, passion for what you do and a track record for doing it well, is a partnership to be excited about. We admire what the team at Liquid & Larder do and the way that they do it, and we can’t wait to be a part of the journey with them.”