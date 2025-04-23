Marketing

Hoozu Selects Fabulate As New Tech Provider

Strategic influencer agency Hoozu has signed a deal that will see it select Fabulate as its preferred technology partner.

Hoozu, who provides award winning strategic services for some of Australia’s leading brands such as Bunnings, Freedom Furniture, Marley Spoon, Ryobi, Pinnacle, and Supercheap Auto, will now move to Fabulate integrating the platform across its Discovery, Outreach, Workflow, Analytic and SparQ AI tools.

“At its core, Hoozu provides strategic valued service by understanding client objectives — identifying the right talent, crafting content that drives action, and delivering it on the right platforms at the right time,” said Nathan Ruff, Hoozu founder and director.

“We reviewed a wide range of platforms that could meet the needs of both our clients and talent, and found that Fabulate offers the key functionality we were looking for—particularly in leveraging AI for brand safety and campaign reporting. Integrating Fabulate into our business has reduced manual admin, allowing our team to focus more on strategic servicing and delivering greater value to our clients”.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Hoozu as a partner,” said Toby Kennett, CEO of Fabulate.

“The decision to select Fabulate as their technology provider is a testament to the market-leading tools we’ve built to empower the influencer and creator economy. We’ve always believed in working alongside agencies — not just as a platform, but as a true partner to help elevate campaign execution through smarter automation, better data, and AI-powered insights. We are proud to help build Australia’s $900m creator economy through the use of world-class technology to scale their operations”.

The appointment comes just months after Fabulate won the industry AiMCO award for Best Influencer Marketing Technology for the second consecutive year. Late last year the Australian tech platform achieved another significant milestone, securing 10th place in the prestigious 2024 Deloitte Tech Fast 50 rankings.

