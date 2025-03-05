Hook Creative Studio Reels In Hero’s Johnathan Akiki As New Creative Director

Hook Creative Studio has appointed Johnathan Akiki as its new creative director, poached from Hero.

“Jono and I go way back to our Magnum Opus Partners days. Even back then, he had this insane creative spark and an unmatched work ethic. Fast forward to now, and he’s evolved into an absolute powerhouse, leading campaigns for some of the world’s biggest brands. Bringing him on board feels like a full-circle moment, and I couldn’t be more excited to see how he’ll help HOOK level up,” Pat Langton, founder & chief creative guy at Hook Creative Studio said.

“HOOK isn’t just another agency; they’re rethinking how advertising is done. It’s refreshing, it’s bold, and it’s exactly the kind of place I want to be. I’m thrilled to join a team that’s as passionate about creativity as I am, and I can’t wait to help change the advertising game,” Akiki said.

“Johnathan is exactly what Hook needs as we head into this next chapter. He’s got the experience, the vision, and the guts to challenge convention. We’re about to have a lot of fun, and so are our clients,” Langton added.

Akiki spent three years as Hero’s art director and before that, he worked at TPF THINK and Scooter Creative.