Honeycomb Strategy Unveils New Brand Identity

Market research and behavioural science agency Honeycomb Strategy has unveiled its new brand identity.

The refreshed brand was developed in-house and in partnership with Canyon. It includes an updated logo and brand solution.

The new brand is featured across all communications and a refreshed website.

This is the first brand refresh for Honeycomb Strategy since its 2016 inception.

“Our refreshed brand identity isn’t about a change in who we are; it’s about more clearly reflecting the way we’ve always worked. We’ve always focused on uncovering solutions to help real problems, whether it’s helping brands achieve product-market fit, refining their go-to-market strategies or building stronger brand connections, our focus is on helping clients refine strategies to solve complex challenges, engage customers and drive measurable outcomes. This brand evolution simply ensures our clients see that approach reflected in every interaction with us,” Honeycomb strategy founder, Renata Freund said.

The brand refresh precedes Honeycomb Strategy’s announcement of new senior hires in the coming weeks.

Honeycomb recently launched its Digital Insights Series, and last year, the agency achieved B Corp Certification.