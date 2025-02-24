Honda Unveils Inspiring Campaign Featuring Footage Of Late F1 Racing Legend Ayrton Senna & Max Verstappen

A new Honda Australia brand campaign debuted in Australia on 24 February, ‘Unstoppable Dreams’ led by a sixty-second spot that brings to life Honda’s ‘The Power of Dreams’.

‘Unstoppable Dreams’ will be featured across multiple platforms from broadcast television and streaming to contextual digital media partnerships, as well as social media to reach a wide variety of audiences. The spot will feature on tram wraps and high-impact outdoor sites across Australia from 24 February and make its television debut on Australian TV on 3 March. The campaign will also feature on the big screen later this year, at cinemas across Australia during major movie premiere releases.

The new Honda brand spot follows the journeys of competitors with strong ties to Honda as they pursued their racing ambitions, including the late F1 racing legend Ayrton Senna and current FIA Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen.

The new Honda spot is brought to life by acclaimed director Rupert Sanders.

The cinematic spot features Honda race machines including the 1992 Formula 1 winning McLaren Honda MP4/7A driven by Ayrton Senna and the FIA Formula 1 championship 2021 Red Bull Racing Honda RB16B driven by Max Verstappen.

“We want to inspire our customers and fans by celebrating those who follow their dreams including the almost mythic status of the late Brazilian racer Ayrton Senna and the three-time reigning FIA Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen. This new Honda campaign delivers a reassuring message of how determination and self-belief can lead to resounding triumph,” Eva Barrett, general manager of brand, marketing and CX at Honda Australia said.