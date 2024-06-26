HoMie Creative Partners With Truce On Industry-First Social Enterprise Production Studio

Cult Melbourne streetwear label and social enterprise, HoMie, has launched an industry-first production studio for good; HoMie Creative. Powered by Truce Production Co., HoMie Creative aims to tell impactful stories, elevate original voices and centre people at the heart of its productions.

The first-of-its-kind venture is unlike anything the Australian industry has seen. Offering a broad suite of production services including photography, commercial production and everything in between, all profits from our studio’s operations will go towards HoMie’s mission: To support young people affected by homelessness and hardship.

HoMie Creative is also registered as a Social Traders certified social enterprise, meaning its services can be engaged under the social procurement framework.

HoMie CEO Steph Say said engaging HoMie Creative is about more than just producing world-class content. “Together, HoMie and Truce are armed with the creative nous and impact programs to both create incredible content while also giving back to the community,” Say said. “Through this joint vision, we want to create a new way forward for the industry. HoMie Creative is the first step towards that vision, making it easier than ever for organisations to make a difference by choosing HoMie as their preferred production studio”.

“When you choose HoMie Creative, you’re armed with the knowledge that 100% of our profits go towards supporting young people in our community affected by homelessness.”

Truce Production Co. Executive Producer, Elise Trenorden, said they’re thrilled to partner with an organisation like HoMie to give back. “Our desires to have a lasting, positive impact on this world certainly align,” Elise said. “Truce couldn’t be prouder to support HoMie, and we’re looking forward to bringing our finesse and craft to the table for brands that hold similar core values.”