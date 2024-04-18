HoMie & Champion Launch “Give One. Get One” Campaign Supporting Youth Homelessness Via Town Square

HoMie, a Melbourne-based streetwear label that supports young people affected by homelessness or hardship, has turned traditional buy-one-get-one-free retail offers on their head with a special promotional campaign developed by Town Square.

HoMie has launched ‘Give One. Get One,’ where for every HoMie hoodie purchased for Youth Homelessness Matters Day, fellow streetwear label Champion will donate a hoodie to a young person impacted by homelessness.

By transforming the 2-4-1 retail sales strategy, independent Melbourne creative agency Town Square and HoMie wants to emphasise the importance of giving before receiving.

The campaign is being supported across out-of-home, print, digital display, social and radio. In addition, an in-store activation allows buyers to be photographed by the professional photographer who shot the campaign images, which will then be used on HoMie social media channels.

Steph Say, HoMie’s CEO, said: “Give One. Get One” is not just about selling hoodies, it’s about creating a moment for our community to show solidarity for young people affected by homelessness in a meaningful, tangible way. Every purchase becomes a statement, the community coming together to give back, reminding Australia that giving isn’t a chore, but something that can be cool, empowering, and, most importantly, fun. We want to thank Town Square for their strategic creative guidance and campaign development, and Champion for their ongoing support of our mission.”

Alison Ray, Town Square general manager, said: “It’s great to see HoMie make such a tangible difference to the lives of young people affected by homelessness. As a proudly Melbourne-based agency, it’s an honour to be part of such a great initiative for this Melbourne streetwear brand and one that ties in with our passion for tackling homelessness.”

Since 2015 HoMie has supported over 2,550 young people through its two social impact programs – The HoMie Pathway Alliance, an accredited retail education and employment program for young people (18-25) affected by homelessness or hardship and HoMie’s VIP Days, where young people are invited to shop for free HoMie garments, while enjoying haircuts, beauty services, personal care packs, and lunch with the HoMie team. 100 per cent of HoMie’s profits go towards achieving its mission to support young people.

