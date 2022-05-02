Hogarth Expands Addressable Content Team With Two Key Hires

Hogarth has today announced the expansion of its addressable content team with the appointment of Alice Hughes as addressable lead of Hogarth Australia, and the elevation of Blake Moseley to global head of addressable product.

Hughes (featured image) will now oversee Australia’s addressable content offering and lead Hogarth’s Addressable Content Partnership (ACP) with GroupM.

She will ensure clients across the region are best equipped with content services that are more data- driven, and that consumers are provided with a highly personalised advertising experience.

Hughes boasts 14 years of media industry experience, joining Hogarth from Omnicom, where she led Australia and New Zealand operations for dynamic creative optimisation (DCO) agency – Adylic.

Here, Hughes delivered and managed personalised ad tech solutions for multiple agencies and brands across the Omnicom Group.