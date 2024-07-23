Marketing

History Will Be Kind Retains Life360 Communications Account

Award-winning creative communications agency History Will Be Kind (HWBK) has been re-appointed as Life360’s retained communications agency of record in Australia after a successful six-month engagement.

Loved by 2.2 million Australian users and 66 million worldwide – Life360 is the world’s leading family connection app offering location sharing, item tracking, and safety services to improve everyday family life.

Engaged to build, protect, and elevate Life360’s narrative in the Australian market, HWBK’s scope of work includes always-on PR designed to educate media and consumers about the many benefits Life360 offers busy families and friends.

“History Will Be Kind has become an integral part of our business in Australia over the past six months. Not only has the agency’s work demonstrated they understand our mission and commitment to transforming everyday concerns into moments of connection and peace of mind, but it has also helped differentiate us in a competitive market,” said Kristi Collura, director of communications and public relations at Life360.

In May 2024, the History Will Be Kind team helped launch Life360’s new Triple Tier membership and a suite of new features, including emergency response, data breach alerts and identity theft protection.

“The juggle is real for many families, as parents are left to coordinate pick-ups and drop-offs, after school clubs and social commitments. All whilst promoting their kids’ independence, as they start learning to drive or socialising alone. That’s why we’re pleased to be helping Life360, as it arms families with the tools they need to stay safe and connected, be it online, in the comfort of their home, or on the open road,” said Lizzy Chadwick, group account director at History Will Be Kind.

Life360 joins History Will Be Kind’s lineup of recent client wins and re-appointments, including Durex, Sanitarium Weet-Bix, and Sharesies.

HWBK is proudly part of the Deepend Group, an independent digital communications and innovation consultancy group. The portfolio includes Deepend (Digital Experience), How To Impact (Innovation), and History Will Be Kind (Communications).

