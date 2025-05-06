Hipages Names New CMO

Hipages has appointed Jeff Lim as chief marketing officer.

With over 20 years of experience in marketing, brand and customer experience leadership, Lim brings a wealth of knowledge to hipages group, thanks to a diverse career working with leading businesses across Australia.

Most recently, Lim served as chief marketing and customer officer at Survive, where he helped launch and scale multiple businesses across retail, e-commerce and digital platforms. Prior to that, he led the turnaround of Open Colleges as chief marketing and customer officer, where his leadership drove double-digit sales growth, lifted brand awareness and significantly improved customer experience metrics.

In his new role, Lim will oversee all aspects of hipages group’s marketing strategy across Australia, driving the organisation’s ambition to transform the trade and home improvement industry to build better lives for everyone.

Hipages group CEO and co-founder, Roby Sharon-Zipser, said: “We’re incredibly pleased to welcome Jeff to the leadership team at hipages Group. His exceptional track record of transforming brands, accelerating customer growth and building high-performing teams will be instrumental as we enter our next phase of rapid growth and innovation.

“We’ve already seen Jeff’s impact following the successful launch of hipages energy with an incredible adoption rate and awareness driven by marketing and public relations efforts. His experience in brand strategy, digital growth and customer engagement will be key to helping us trade up to reach even more homeowners and deliver exceptional value to our current and future tradies.”

Hipages group chief marketing officer, Jeff Lim, added: “It’s an amazing time to join the team at hipages with the business seeing tremendous growth and expansion into entirely new categories. Not only is marketplace performance experiencing record levels, but our recent entry into the energy space with hipages energy has given Australians more opportunities to experience what we can offer.”

“I’m excited to help drive this growth even further and contribute to hipages continued success.”