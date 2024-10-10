Hipages Declares “Tradies Get The Leadies” As Part Of New Brand Platform Via Thinkerbell

Hipages has launched its new brand platform, ‘Start with hipages’, in collaboration with Thinkerbell.

The new platform stretches across both sides of the hipages marketplace, giving confidence where there was once uncertainty to homeowners looking to navigate home maintenance and improvement, and to tradies looking to build and sustain their businesses.

Hipages VP, marketing, Nick Ellery said, “The ‘Start with hipages’ platform is grounded in our brand strategy and highlights how we ease the stress of home improvement for both homeowners and tradies. It’s about making the first step simple and successful — whether that’s beginning a renovation or building a trade business. This message is adaptable and applies at every stage of the journey, creating a stretchy and enduring platform.”

The work culminates in charming, engaging spots where the walls can quite literally talk – and they’ve got a lot to say. On the homeowner’s side, we meet a friendly cockney toilet who’s seen a lot of crap in his time but unfortunately this reno takes the urinal cake. And for tradies, a rough-around-the-edges mailbox is bemused as to why a tradie would hinge their business aspirations on a few flimsy magnets.

Sesh Moodley, executive creative tinker at Thinkerbell added, “If the walls could talk, what would they say? And how would they say it? It’s such a fun, simple thought and has been a joy to write. Plus it’s always nice to collaborate with our mates at Glue Society.”

Phillippa Netolicky, general manager at Thinkerbell said, “It’s been an absolute pleasure collaborating with the team at hipages, and we’re excited to continue growing and strengthening the hipages brand across Australia.”

The work is now live, coinciding with the new season of The Block of which hipages is a sponsor. The platform features a breadth of assets across Broadcast TV, CTV, YouTube, Social and Radio.

Credits

Client: hipages

Creative agency: Thinkerbell

Production Company: Revolver

Director: Glue Society, Paul Bruty

Sound: Sonar Music

Media agency: Avenue C

PR agency: We Are Different

Brand agency: FutureBrand