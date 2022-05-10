Hilary Duff In The Buff On The Cover Of Women’s Health Is A Sight To Behold

Former Disney Queen, Hilary Duff looks glorious in nothing but her birthday suit on the cover of Women’s Health.

Duff is in the buff, and she looks absolutely incredible. The 33-year-old, of course, shot to fame playing Lizzie Mcguire on Disney and has continued to make a name for herself starring in Younger and in the new reboot How I Met Your Father.

She was a Disney ‘It Girl’ that came out relatively unscathed and is still enjoying incredible career success. When it comes to Hilary Duff, there’s a general vibe that she’s beloved by the masses still and there’s no denying this cover is beautiful.

Duff was shot by Daniella Midenge in an all-women shoot and her makeup was done by Kelsey Deenihan Fisher.

The mother of three opened up to Women’s Health about her relationship with her body, she said: ““I’m proud of my body. I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me. I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through.

“I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position.”

Duff wrote on her Instagram: “Sooooo, this was scary….. I knew doing this would terrify me and I was right! @womenshealthmag had the most lovely all-women shoot and I actually had the best time.

“I felt strong and beautiful and laughed a lot getting into some of these poses without my high waisted mom jeans and oversized whatever I normally wear.

“Thank you to everyone who normalized this day for me and propped me up with compliments and love.

“I love these photos so much, thank you for capturing a moment in time where I felt both completely vulnerable and powerful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

The cover is also going viral on Twitter, with everyone obsessing over how fabulous Duff looks.

I’m in love with Hillary Duff….. again. — Joe Santagato (@JoeSantagato) May 10, 2022

You have to give it to Women’s Health in this digital world it’s hard for a cover to make headlines but this one is viral.