Hilarious Monkeys Spot For Outdoor Brand Macpac Not One For Fear Of Heights Sufferers

The New Zealand outdoor brand Macpac has released a precarious new campaign that builds on the brand’s existing “Weather Anything” platform.



Created by The Monkeys, the campaign showcases Macpac’s high quality and dependable gear by dangling a trio of unfazed hikers from the edge of a cliff.

Maria Glass, acting general manager of marketing, said: “Macpac gear is designed and tested by some of New Zealand’s best alpinists in some of the world’s toughest environments, so it’s great to demonstrate this in such a distinctive and memorable way.”



Joe Sibley, creative director, The Monkeys Melbourne, added: “We wanted to show just how durable and reliable Macpac gear is, in a way that people couldn’t ignore.”



Hugh Gurney, creative director, The Monkeys Melbourne, added: “We watched Cliffhanger, and Cliffhanger 2 (2 Cliff, 2 Hanger) and realised cliffhanger moments are called so for a reason — you can’t look away. So, we just added a Macpac jacket, some deadpan Kiwi delivery and a little special Shatford sauce and it ended up pretty great.”



Directed by Damien Shatford from Sweetshop, the integrated campaign launches this week in Australia and New Zealand across, TV, outdoor, social, online and in-store.

Campaign Credits:

Client: Macpac

Managing Director: Cathy Seaholme

Acting GM of Marketing: Maria Glass



Creative Agency: The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

Chief Executive Officer: Paul McMillan

Chief Creative Officer: Ant Keogh

Chief Strategy Officer: Michael Derepas

Strategy Director: Dave Collins

Creative Directors: Hugh Gurney & Joe Sibley

National Head of Production / Producer: Romanca Mundrea

Production Coordinator: Genya Mik

Group Account Director: Vicky Mockler

Account Director: Ella Goldberg & Jenny McLarney

Account Manager: Grace Tenaglia



Media Agency: OMD



Production Company: Sweetshop

Director: Damien Shatford

Producer: Katie Kempe

Managing Director/Executive Producer: Edward Pontifex

Executive Producer (AUS): Greg Fyson

Executive Producer (NZ): Ben Dailey & Kate Roydhouse

DOP: James Brown

Editor: Simon Price

Colourist: Matic Prusnik

Online/VFX: Stuart Bedford



Sound House: Squeak E Clean Studios

Sounds Design: Paul LeCouteur & Ceri Davies



Photographer: Vaughan Brookfield

Retoucher: Dave Mercer

Stills Producer: Katherine Muir