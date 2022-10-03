Hey, Alexa: NOVA Celebrates Partnership With Amazon Alexa In New Campaign

NOVA Entertainment has announced the launch of a new co-marketing campaign with Amazon Alexa, designed to educate audiences on the ease and accessibility of NOVA’s content through Alexa-enabled devices, starting from 4 October.

NOVA Entertainment will partner with Amazon Alexa to showcase the ease of accessing NOVA’s full audio offering across radio, streaming and podcasts via voice. The campaign will use creative and media placements designed to showcase the everyday occasions that drive audio consumption via Alexa.

Adam Johnson, NOVA Entertainment’s chief growth officer said: “Having already worked with Amazon on a number of initiatives, when they approached us with the opportunity to collaborate on a co-marketing campaign it was another great moment for the brands to come together to further grow this emerging way of listening and to show Australians how easily they can use their voice to access audio content throughout the day.

“Bringing Nova, Smooth FM and the Nova Podcast Network together for the first time, this is a fun campaign where Alexa is always on hand to integrate our brands and our presenters in the lives of our listeners.”

Australians across the country engage with audio throughout their day to help entertain, motivate, educate and distract. With smart speaker ownership increasing 28 per cent year-on-year (now approximately 7.2 million people in Australia) and digital audio listening growing 47 per cent since 2018 this is a booming category.

Given the amount of choice and channels available, NOVA Entertainment and Amazon Alexa are committed to making access to popular NOVA shows, music and podcasts as easy as possible for listeners.

The campaign creative, featuring Kate Ritchie, Tim Blackwell and Joel Creasey from Nova’s Kate, Tim & Joel drive show, Smooth FM evening announcer Cameron Daddo, Nova’s breakfast shows around the country and Nova Podcast host Tanya Hennessy, will run across broadcast video on-demand, online video, socials, OOH, radio (broadcast and streaming) and podcasts.

Kate Burleigh, country manager for Amazon Alexa, Australia and New Zealand said: “Since smart speakers launched in Australia several years ago, growth in radio and podcast listening at home significantly increased as Aussies discovered a new way to listen to audio content. Our partnership with NOVA demonstrates the commitment and focus both brands place on delivering brilliant listening experiences that delight our customers, whenever they want it, simply by asking Alexa.”

This new campaign builds on NOVA Entertainment’s recent partnership with Amazon Alexa, which highlighted the opportunity presented by the growth of smart speaker ownership and digital audio listening. The integrated platform partnership saw Amazon Alexa support the extension of NOVA Entertainment’s Smooth FM brand across all of Australia, delivering the popular ‘smooth stars’ promotion nationally for the first time.

Campaign credits:

Creative & Production: Red Engine

Media Agency: Carat Sydney