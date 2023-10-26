Here Are 8 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest

Cannes in Cairns will be entering its third year in 2024 and, with the notoriously difficult second album out the way, we’ll be heading to Tropical North Queensland in June for the best advertising, marketing and creativity conference in APAC.

Now, we’ve already told you not to take our word for it and hear the thoughts of last year’s attendees but, in case you need extra justification here are eight reasons why Cannes in Cairns is not only unbeatable but unmissable.

Cost-Effective Investment:

Now, we know that budgets are under pressure at the moment and the company bean counters are perusing your spreadsheets with even finer toothcombs than usual. But, as B&T‘s editorial team says when we head to the Tab on Melbourne Cup day — you’ve got to speculate to accumulate! The knowledge and connections gained at Cannes in Cairns will result in demonstrable increases in efficiency, strategy improvements and (most importantly) revenue growth for your organisation in the long run.

Networking Opportunities:

Cannes in Cairns brings together an unparalleled range of professionals from across Australia and Asia and from a range of disciplines — plus, it’ll be super-easy for every attendee to get their badges. As such, Cannes in Cairns is the best networking event in the eastern hemisphere helping you build connections with peers, potential partners and industry influencers leading to valuable collaborations, insights, and business opportunities for your company.

Talent Acquisition:

Of course, with such an esteemed selection of attendees, you can build connections that could lead to even closer working relationships. It’s not only the place to spot the most important CMOs and agency heads in Australia, but it’s also the perfect place to find the next big things in your industry, make your company’s case and steal them away before your rivals get them.

Brand Exposure:

Participating in or sponsoring the event can significantly increase your organisation’s visibility within the creative community. Building a presence at the conference can help you attract potential clients and partners. With everybody and every company that matters in Tropical North Queensland, there is no better place to get your brand out there to the market.

Strategic Alliances:

This heightened brand exposure can and, if previous years are anything to go by, will lead to strategic alliances with industry influencers and decision-makers. Doors rarely open as easily and as readily for partnerships and collaborations that drive business growth as they do at Cannes in Cairns.

Competitive Insights:

Our industry is constantly evolving and if your organisation isn’t up to date on the latest developments, you’ll get left behind. By heading to Cannes in Cairns, you’ll get firsthand information on emerging trends, technologies and market shifts that will set your business apart from your non-attending rivals.



Knowledge Sharing:

You’re nothing without your team and, by attending Cannes in Cairns, you’ll be able to pass on the industry-leading knowledge, insights and key takeaways to your colleagues. As such, you’ll be seen as the sage of sales, the mage of marketing, the king (or queen) of creativity and the undisputed oracle of truth, knowledge and actionable insights. You and your entire company will benefit from attending from your newfound know-how.

Professional Development:

Attendees from Cannes in Cairns do not leave with bleary eyes and headaches, despite what you might hear elsewhere. Instead, the conference’s diverse range of keynote sessions and panel discussions led by industry experts cover the latest trends, best practices, and innovations in adland. These insights are set to make you better at whatever you do, regardless of whether you’re the chief marketing or chief mailroom officer.

Here’s all the information you need to know about tickets:

Super Early Bird

Ends 31 December

Individual tickets cost $1499.99 each + GST OR $1399.99 each + GST for group tickets of five guests.

4-day event

Access to all sessions

Access to expo

Welcome Party ticket

Happy Hours

Closing Party

Day 4 networking activity

Early Bird

Ends 31 March

Individual tickets cost $1799.99 each + GST OR $1699.99 each + GST for group tickets of five guests.

4-day event

Access to all sessions

Access to expo

Welcome Party ticket

Happy Hours

Closing Party

Day 4 networking activity

General Admission

Individual tickets cost $2199.99 each + GST OR $2099.99 each + GST for group tickets of five guests.

4-day event

Access to all sessions

Access to expo

Welcome Party ticket

Happy Hours

Closing Party

Day 4 networking activity