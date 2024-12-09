Advertising

Helen Hutchings Joins CPRA Board As New Chair Alongside 3 New Directors

Helen Hutchings CPRA chair and managing director of Phillips Group.

At its first annual general meeting under its new name, Communications and Public Relations Australia (formerly CPRA) appointed a new chair and three directors, celebrating its 75th year.

Helen Hutchings, Luisa Megale and Cassandra Erbs were elected as directors of the board, and in its first meeting, the board appointed Helen Hutchings as chair, succeeding Shane Allison.

CPRA also celebrated a 10 per cent growth in membership in the past 12 months and the involvement of more than 140 members in volunteer roles across the organisation.

“There is a renewed energy for CPRA within our industry. Members are seeing the benefits of increased training and professional development opportunities and our leadership and advocacy on key issues such as AI, ethics and education,” Hutchings said.

“I would like to thank our outgoing chair, Shane Allison for his drive and determination to modernise our association and create a foundation from which we can grow and prosper”.

The board also appointed Douglas Wright of Wrights Communication as deputy chair and farewelled Leigh McClusky, past CPRA president and head of McCo Group and Clare Bell, long-standing board member and director of associated advertising & promotions.

