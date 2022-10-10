Heinz’s All New Good Black Garlic Mayo Is Here To Make Your Halloween Spookier

In a bid to give everyone a fan(g)tastic fright this Halloween, Heinz has unveiled its very first (and very scary) black garlic mayo.

Combining Heinz’s vegan mayo with the rich, tangy and slightly sweet flavour of black garlic that’s guaranteed to terrify (and tingle) your tastebuds, Heinz [Scarily] Good Black Garlic Mayo is the perfect spooky sauce for all your foodie treats, and tricks, this Halloween.

Deliciously smooth and creamy, the fang-watering umami-packed sauce is so good, even vampires will struggle to resist its black garlic taste. Arriving in three limited-edition collectable designs, the new flavour will be available to purchase through the Heinz to Home website and the Wattie’s to Home website.

Joe Shaw, head of e-commerce Kraft Heinz Australia and New Zealand said: “We are un-boo-lievably excited for Heinz fans to get their hands on our newest, fang-tastic [Scarily] Good Black Garlic Mayo. This new product is the perfect way to embrace the spooky season, suitable for all audiences, even vampires! Don’t miss out on this limited batch”.

The new flavour is suitable for vegetarians and vegans, meaning everyone can have a [Scarily] Good time this Halloween.

NEW Heinz [Scarily] Good Black Garlic Mayo is available for a hauntingly limited time only, so hurry before they all run out. Available to purchase on the Heinz to Home Website and HEINZ has teamed up with Wattie’s to make this product available on the Wattie’s to Home Website.