Heineken Partners With Fashion House MSGM To Celebrate Its 150th Anniversary

Through a global campaign centered around the playful misspelling of its brand, Heineken embraces the various ways in which consumers refer to it.

Heineken celebrates its 150 years by honouring the passions of its loyal customers worldwide. In Italy, the “Good Times” brand forms an exclusive partnership with MSGM, one of the most prominent fashion brands of the Italian landscape, resulting in a limited-edition capsule collection consisting of 150 pieces. This collaboration allows Heineken to tangibly celebrate its claim of “150 years of good times, one way or another.”

The highlight of this partnership is a creative interpretation in the form of a jersey polo shirt, bearing the signature MSGMxHeineken. It humorously captures the unique pronunciation with which millions of Italian consumers call the brand: “Ainechen.” This merging of two worlds—beer, synonym of conviviality, and fashion, a chosen language of self-expression—takes shape in a campaign ideated and developed by the creative agency Publicis Italy/LePub.

The campaign was shot by the renowned fashion photographer Brett Lloyd, who artfully captured the essence of the collaboration through six exclusive images and a video, showcasing his distinctive and unique style.

“With great enthusiasm, we announce today a new partnership with the most innovative and established fashion brand on the national and international scene, MSGM, to celebrate the 150-year history of our iconic brand.” said Jan Bosselears, marketing director, Heineken Italia.

Young Italians, especially Gen Z, demonstrate an infectious passion for clothing, style and the latest trends, transforming fashion into an authentic and unprejudiced form of artistic expression that celebrates being yourself always beyond any barrier. This is why we decided to create a limited edition collectible polo together, to celebrate our important milestone and our consumers by giving a strong message of inclusiveness”.

“We are incredibly proud to contribute with our creativity and Made in Italy expertise to such a momentous celebration,” says Massimo Giorgetti, creative director of MSGM.

“The polo shirt created for Heineken’s 150th anniversary reflects our DNA: a contemporary vision, positivity, and lightness.”

Bruno Bertelli, Global CEO LePub, Global CCO Publicis Worldwide, CCO Publicis Groupe Italy, added: “The blend of these seemingly distant worlds gives birth to something unexpected and culturally significant. We are proud of bringing this innovative collaboration between Heineken and MSGM to life—the first partnership between the brand of ‘good times’ and one of the fashion industry’s most innovative players. It is no coincidence that this collaboration was born in Italy, the epitome of fashion’s highest expression.”

A limited quantity of MSGMxHeineken fashion items will be available to the brand’s community through a drop on Heineken’s social media channels, starting from July 17th, 2023.