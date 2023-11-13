Hearst Magazines To Resurrect Men’s & Women’s Health Again, In Digital Form Only

Hearst Magazines To Resurrect Men’s & Women’s Health Again, In Digital Form Only
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Hearst Magazines International has announced the relaunch of Men’s Health Australia and Women’s Health Australia under a multi-year licensing agreement with Switzer Media Group, which also publishes Harper’s BAZAAR Australia and Esquire Australia in partnership with Hearst. The announcement was made by Jonathan Wright, Hearst Magazines international president, and Alex Switzer of Switzer Media Group.

Launching later this month at menshealth.com.au and womenshealth.com.au, the revitalised digital offerings of the health and wellness titles will include enhanced monthly digital covers, daily on-site and social media content, and high-value VIP programs for subscribers. Senior editorial positions for each title will be announced in the coming weeks and both brands will establish an advisory panel of respected industry experts to consult and reinforce the brands’ authority in the health and wellness space.

“I am pleased to further our partnership with Switzer Media Group as Hearst relaunches Men’s Health and Women’s Health in Australia,” Wright said. “The return of the brands to this key market, providing robust digital experiences and service to health and wellness enthusiasts, is another example of our commitment to industry-leading editorial offerings that serve audiences around the world and create original opportunities for advertisers to reach those audiences where they are.”

“We feel privileged to build upon our collaboration with Hearst Magazines as we add Men’s Health and Women’s Health to our growing global portfolio,” said Alex Switzer. “The brands occupy a unique position in the Australia media landscape as a trusted source of premium health, fitness and lifestyle content offering accessible, tangible templates for a high-quality life.”

Men’s Health, which marks its 35th anniversary later this year, inspires men to be stronger, faster, better, more authentic versions of themselves. The brand reaches a global audience of more than 55 million across print, digital, and social extensions, and with the reintroduction to Australia will have 12 editions around the world.

Rooted in the belief that “wellness changes everything,” Women’s Health is the go-to resource for women ready to make positive, healthy changes in their lives, providing science-backed and expert-based tools they need to take the leap. The brand reaches a global audience of more than 43 million across print, digital, and social extensions, and with the reintroduction to Australia will have 10 editions around the world.




Latest News

Important Dates & Deadlines – Cannes In Cairns 2024
  • Advertising

Important Dates & Deadlines – Cannes In Cairns 2024

Asia Pacific’s festival of creativity, Cannes in Cairns, is back for an even bigger and better third year — and there’s stuff you need to know. Take a minute and add some of these dates in the diary, or don’t, and summit to major FOMO and a significantly less productive career. As a reminder, with […]

Pitch Your Session – Deadline Extended for Cannes In Cairns
  • Advertising

Pitch Your Session – Deadline Extended for Cannes In Cairns

We get it, you’re busy. So with that in mind… and despite a stellar amount of Cannes in Cairns 2024 session submissions already — we’ve extended the deadline until the end of November. Due to popular demand – and some begging here and there – we’re pleased to announce that the team at Cannes in […]

Channel Factory Bolsters SEA Leadership With New Managing Director & Head of Sales
  • Marketing

Channel Factory Bolsters SEA Leadership With New Managing Director & Head of Sales

Channel Factory, a global brand suitability and contextual advertising platform for YouTube, has strengthened its APAC operations by appointing Kevin Rooney (lead image) as managing director for Southeast Asia and India and Kriti Jetley as head of sales SEA. In his new role, Rooney will assume overall responsibility for SEA and India and collaborate closely […]

The Cairns Crocodile Awards Are Coming! Are You Ready?
  • Advertising

The Cairns Crocodile Awards Are Coming! Are You Ready?

Though they might sound familiar — what with the reptiles making a home for themselves in and around Cairns and all — the Cairns Crocodiles Awards are an entirely new beast coming to Tropical North Queensland next year. These new Awards celebrate creativity that packs a punch and helps businesses and society make serious strides […]

Dean Boxall Celebrates Brookvale Unions Latest Win In New Campaign Via Clems
  • Campaigns

Dean Boxall Celebrates Brookvale Unions Latest Win In New Campaign Via Clems

Clemenger BBDO has sought the help of Australia’s ‘most passionate swimming coach’ Dean Boxall, to create a new campaign to launch Brookvale Union’s latest product, Vodka Passionfruit. Videos of Boxall went viral after the Tokyo Olympics, displaying his impassioned hip-thrusting, fist-pumping reaction to swimmer Ariarne Titmus winning Gold in the 400-metre freestyle. Continuing the brand’s […]

Havas Host Imports Kelly Larken & Mike Alhadeff From The UK
  • Advertising

Havas Host Imports Kelly Larken & Mike Alhadeff From The UK

Havas Host has made two new senior appointments, hiring Kelly Larken as group account director and Mike Alhadeff as planning director. Lead image: from L to R – Mike Alhadeff, Ant Moore, Alyce Gillis, and Kelly Larken Both hires come directly from roles in the UK, with Larken most recently working as group account director […]

72andSunny & INNOCEAN Take Home First Adland ARIAs
  • Advertising

72andSunny & INNOCEAN Take Home First Adland ARIAs

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) has revealed the winners of the inaugural Best Use of an Australian Recording in an Advertisement awards, inspired by the Our Soundtrack Our Ads campaign. The winners were announced at last nights 2023 ARIA Awards in partnership with YouTube. Claiming victory for Best Use of an Australian Recording in […]

2degrees AR Data Piñata Returns Via TBWA\NZ
  • Marketing

2degrees AR Data Piñata Returns Via TBWA\NZ

Paulie the giant, 2degrees AR Data Piñata is back, and this year, he’s brought his buddies with him. With 800 years of free data and Samsung prizes to give away in the lead-up to Christmas, 2degrees has called for reinforcements and formed the ridiculously large 2degrees Data Piñata Armada. The game uses AR technology to […]

CHEP Joins With School Strike 4 Climate To Get Kids To Bunk Off School To Save The Planet
  • Campaigns

CHEP Joins With School Strike 4 Climate To Get Kids To Bunk Off School To Save The Planet

School Strike 4 Climate (SS4C), the largest youth-led climate organisation in Australia, is holding a nationwide protest this Friday, 17 November. To encourage as many school-aged kids as possible to skip classes on the day and make their voices heard, SS4C has created The Climate Doctor’s Certificate via creative agency CHEP. It’s a sick note […]

Indie Agency Elastic Unveils New Work For Daikin
  • Campaigns

Indie Agency Elastic Unveils New Work For Daikin

Independent creative company Elastic has launched its new work for Australia’s number one air conditioning company, Daikin. ‘Perfecting the Air’ demonstrates Daikin’s capability to transform any home into a haven, curating the perfect climate to keep homes cool and comfortable throughout the year. Having worked with Daikin for over seven years, Elastic was tasked with […]

Dentsu’s Revenues Drop 6% In Q3s
  • Advertising
  • Media

Dentsu’s Revenues Drop 6% In Q3s

Work at Dentsu? Well, the Christmas party just got downgraded from "Ivy Bar" to "Hog's Breath" on these numbers.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
The Clio Awards Announce 2024 Jury Chairs
  • Marketing

The Clio Awards Announce 2024 Jury Chairs

The Clio Awards has announced the esteemed industry leaders that will serve as the chairs of its multidisciplinary juries in 2024. For the first time, 12 of the jury chairs will come together to form a unified jury themselves and will determine the Grand Clio Winner in Innovation by selecting from the Gold Clio winners […]

Meta and Zitcha Revolutionise Off-Site Retail Media With Managed Partner Ads
  • Advertising

Meta and Zitcha Revolutionise Off-Site Retail Media With Managed Partner Ads

Retailers globally can now seamlessly tap into the estimated US$40 billion off-site media market, leveraging Meta’s Managed Partner Ads (MPA) API integration with retail media platform Zitcha. The partnership empowers retailers to unlock the full potential of Meta’s Shopper Marketing Ads product. New Zealand’s largest retail group, The Warehouse Group and its retail media network […]

Slew Of New Hires At Digital Minds
  • Marketing

Slew Of New Hires At Digital Minds

Judging by this press photo, Digital Minds appears to have recruited a mini giant who'll be a boon for the lightbulbs.