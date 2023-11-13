Hearst Magazines To Resurrect Men’s & Women’s Health Again, In Digital Form Only

Hearst Magazines International has announced the relaunch of Men’s Health Australia and Women’s Health Australia under a multi-year licensing agreement with Switzer Media Group, which also publishes Harper’s BAZAAR Australia and Esquire Australia in partnership with Hearst. The announcement was made by Jonathan Wright, Hearst Magazines international president, and Alex Switzer of Switzer Media Group.

Launching later this month at menshealth.com.au and womenshealth.com.au, the revitalised digital offerings of the health and wellness titles will include enhanced monthly digital covers, daily on-site and social media content, and high-value VIP programs for subscribers. Senior editorial positions for each title will be announced in the coming weeks and both brands will establish an advisory panel of respected industry experts to consult and reinforce the brands’ authority in the health and wellness space.

“I am pleased to further our partnership with Switzer Media Group as Hearst relaunches Men’s Health and Women’s Health in Australia,” Wright said. “The return of the brands to this key market, providing robust digital experiences and service to health and wellness enthusiasts, is another example of our commitment to industry-leading editorial offerings that serve audiences around the world and create original opportunities for advertisers to reach those audiences where they are.”

“We feel privileged to build upon our collaboration with Hearst Magazines as we add Men’s Health and Women’s Health to our growing global portfolio,” said Alex Switzer. “The brands occupy a unique position in the Australia media landscape as a trusted source of premium health, fitness and lifestyle content offering accessible, tangible templates for a high-quality life.”

Men’s Health, which marks its 35th anniversary later this year, inspires men to be stronger, faster, better, more authentic versions of themselves. The brand reaches a global audience of more than 55 million across print, digital, and social extensions, and with the reintroduction to Australia will have 12 editions around the world.

Rooted in the belief that “wellness changes everything,” Women’s Health is the go-to resource for women ready to make positive, healthy changes in their lives, providing science-backed and expert-based tools they need to take the leap. The brand reaches a global audience of more than 43 million across print, digital, and social extensions, and with the reintroduction to Australia will have 10 editions around the world.