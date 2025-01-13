Campaigns

Heaps Normal Gets Good-Weird With “Stay Normal” Spot By Scoundrel

Sydney-based production house Scoundrel has teamed up with non-alcoholic beer company Heaps Normal to create “Stay Normal” – a 45 second lm that brings to life the Heaps Normal brand ethos of celebrating weirdness and people living their own normals.

Produced by Scoundrel X Groundglass, the lm shows a man in a suburban living room attempting to balance on one leg with his motley crew of mates cheering him on with words of encouragement. He smashes a can of Heaps Normal, and carries on victorious in his challenge.

The spot taps into the irreverent spirit of Heaps Normal to deliver the message that when you drink Heaps Normal, you’re capable of doing things that you can’t do when you’re on the sauce.

“In all seriousness, I actually love Heaps Normal. I’m a total convert. It tastes great, but I can sink a couple and still get some work done afterwards. It’s saving lives, brains, and kids who accidentally drink their dad’s beer (like my 3-year-old did recently),” said Tim Bullock, Scoundrel’s founder and director.

“When Scoundrel approached us with this idea, it was clear they really understood what we stand for as a brand. We’re not just here to make non-alc beer more normal, we want to celebrate the weirdos having fun their own way without judgement or pretense. Scoundrel hit the nail on the head with this irreverent, fun and (good) weird spot,” said Tim Snape, Heaps Normal’s chief brand officer.

Credits
Production: Scoundrel X Groundglass
Creative: Scoundrel
Director: Tim Bullock
Executive Producer Groundglass: Janette DeVilliers
Executive Producer Scoundrel: Adrian Shapiro & Kate Gooden
Producer: Trish Wheeler / Jared Malin / Tessa Simpson
DOP: Antonio Paladino
Production Design: Ninon De Klerk
Wardrobe: Sylvia van Heerden
Editor: Adam Wills
Post Production: Blockhead
Colourist: Ben Eagleton
Sound: Simon Lister
Sound Company: Squeaky Clean
Music: Funkuncle
Casting: The Casting Co / Groundglass
1st Assistant Director: Westley Durand
Grip: Zak O’Leary
Gaer: Bernie de Wet
Camera Assist: Palosi Khumalo
Pack specialist: Dale Ontong
Talent : Daniel Mauger
Fanie Schoeman
Harold Hendricks
Niklaus Wittenberg
Stefan Steyn

