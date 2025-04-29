Health Partners Reveals New ‘Health Insurance. Made Human.’ Via SICKDOGWOLFMAN

Health Partners has launched a new brand positioning, ‘Health Insurance. Made Human.’ and a new integrated campaign via SICKDOGWOLFMAN and Magnetizer.

A long-standing pillar of the SA community, Health Partners is a non-profit, members owned health insurer that’s been keeping South Aussies healthy for more than 85 years. Much like the organisation itself, the campaign takes all the clinical, rational and sometimes mundane parts of health insurance and makes them, well, more human-y.

Jess Wheeler, creative director, SICKDOGWOLFMAN said: “Health Partners are a local, South Aussie-based, non-profit health insurer. So, in this kind of category, they’re genuinely a different kind of player. Less jargon. Less stuffy. Less corporate behemoth. More human. And they’ve been that way since the very beginning. So, the simple truth behind the genesis of the brand became the same simple truth behind the platform. Take health insurance, make it more human.”

Rather than shy away from run of the mill health stuff like getting your eyes checked, picking up a prescription, and taking your kid for a shot – the campaign embraces all kinds of health-related moments in all their neck cracking, tooth checking, bone mending and “omm” humming glory.

Wade Stokes, head of marketing at Health Partners added: “We’ve had South Aussie’s backs for over 85 years – but we’ve never really owned it. This campaign and brand re-positioning is the vessel to showcase exactly who we are and what we do best. We’re more than your health partner… We’re local, we’re non-profit and we have hundreds of expert humans in our network that really care about creating a better state of health. There’s few things more personal than our health and that’s why we’re health insurance, made human.”

The campaign will roll out across TV, OOH, radio, digital, and social.

Credits

Health Partners

Head of Marketing: Wade Stokes

Brand & Sponsorship Manager: Asha Mein

Chief Customer Officer: Charisse Thompson

SICKDOGWOLFMAN

Creative Director: James Orr

Creative Director: Jess Wheeler

Design Director: Jake Turnbull

Business Director: Jarrick Lay

Designers: Dan D’Angelo, Kody Deretic

Account Director: Victoria Concha

Senior Producer: Nick Livingston

Senior Account Manager: Tish Wiseman

Magnetizer

Director – Charlie Ward

Producer – Andrew Wood

DOP – Sherwin Akbarzadeh

1st AD – Brad Lanyon

Location Manager – Jesse Goinon

Prod Assistant – Jasmine Leech

1st AC – Austin Haigh

3rd AD – Kate Larmar

Prod Designer – Erica Ockenden

Art Asst – Ann Marie Steed

Art Asst – Harry Verner

Art Asst – Michael Gilmour

Gaffer – Jem Towsey

Best person – Peter Giuliani

Best person – Tom Clark

Best person – Brode Foscaro

DIT – Dom Lawson

HMU – Karen Gower

Sound – Nick Steele

Stylist – Olivia Zanchetta

Nurse – Beck Knott

Storyboard Artist – Nick Pearson

Photographer – Josh Geelen

Digi Tech – Matt Vine

Photog Asst – Harry Allwood

Edit / VFX – Dom Lawson

Animation – Hilda Motion

Colour Grade – Ted Deacey

Post Sound – Rumble Studios

Senior Sound Designer – Liam Annert