Health Partners Reveals New ‘Health Insurance. Made Human.’ Via SICKDOGWOLFMAN

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
4 Min Read

Health Partners has launched a new brand positioning, ‘Health Insurance. Made Human.’ and a new integrated campaign via SICKDOGWOLFMAN and Magnetizer.

A long-standing pillar of the SA community, Health Partners is a non-profit, members owned health insurer that’s been keeping South Aussies healthy for more than 85 years. Much like the organisation itself, the campaign takes all the clinical, rational and sometimes mundane parts of health insurance and makes them, well, more human-y.

Jess Wheeler, creative director, SICKDOGWOLFMAN said: “Health Partners are a local, South Aussie-based, non-profit health insurer. So, in this kind of category, they’re genuinely a different kind of player. Less jargon. Less stuffy. Less corporate behemoth. More human. And they’ve been that way since the very beginning. So, the simple truth behind the genesis of the brand became the same simple truth behind the platform. Take health insurance, make it more human.”

Rather than shy away from run of the mill health stuff like getting your eyes checked, picking up a prescription, and taking your kid for a shot – the campaign embraces all kinds of health-related moments in all their neck cracking, tooth checking, bone mending and “omm” humming glory.

Wade Stokes, head of marketing at Health Partners added: “We’ve had South Aussie’s backs for over 85 years – but we’ve never really owned it. This campaign and brand re-positioning is the vessel to showcase exactly who we are and what we do best. We’re more than your health partner… We’re local, we’re non-profit and we have hundreds of expert humans in our network that really care about creating a better state of health. There’s few things more personal than our health and that’s why we’re health insurance, made human.”

The campaign will roll out across TV, OOH, radio, digital, and social.

Credits

Health Partners
Head of Marketing: Wade Stokes
Brand & Sponsorship Manager: Asha Mein
Chief Customer Officer: Charisse Thompson

SICKDOGWOLFMAN
Creative Director: James Orr
Creative Director: Jess Wheeler
Design Director: Jake Turnbull
Business Director: Jarrick Lay
Designers: Dan D’Angelo, Kody Deretic
Account Director: Victoria Concha
Senior Producer: Nick Livingston
Senior Account Manager: Tish Wiseman

Magnetizer
Director – Charlie Ward
Producer – Andrew Wood
DOP – Sherwin Akbarzadeh
1st AD – Brad Lanyon
Location Manager – Jesse Goinon
Prod Assistant – Jasmine Leech
1st AC – Austin Haigh
3rd AD – Kate Larmar
Prod Designer – Erica Ockenden
Art Asst – Ann Marie Steed
Art Asst – Harry Verner
Art Asst – Michael Gilmour
Gaffer – Jem Towsey
Best person – Peter Giuliani
Best person – Tom Clark
Best person – Brode Foscaro
DIT – Dom Lawson
HMU – Karen Gower
Sound – Nick Steele
Stylist – Olivia Zanchetta
Nurse – Beck Knott
Storyboard Artist – Nick Pearson

Photographer – Josh Geelen

Digi Tech – Matt Vine

Photog Asst – Harry Allwood

Edit / VFX – Dom Lawson

Animation – Hilda Motion

Colour Grade – Ted Deacey

Post Sound – Rumble Studios

Senior Sound Designer – Liam Annert

