Haymes Paint Launches Aussie Brand Campaign With Help From Nazeem Hussain Via Balance

Haymes Paint flexes it’s Aussie credentials Melbourne independent agency Balance has enrolled iconic Australian comedian Nazeem Hussain to be the face of Ballarat-based Haymes Paint’s new ‘Paint On Australia’ marketing campaign.

The campaign uses Nazeem’s trademark personality to encourage Aussies to celebrate and embrace what it means to be uniquely Australian, something Haymes Paint is very proud to be.

“Haymes has seen its market share grow strongly in a market dominated by internationally owned competitors. We wanted to break away from the paint ad clichés and put our message across in true Haymes Paint style” says Balance Creative Partner, David Gullotti.

“Serious about paint, but not taking ourselves too seriously – and yet there’s a real story there too. After all, how many people know that Haymes Paint has been awarded Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers in the Paint category the last four years in a row, or are the only major paint brand that’s actually Aussie made and owned?”

For agency Strategist and Copywriter Rankin McKay, the campaign is all about “channelling the modern and dynamic version of Australian identity.

“That reflects reality yet rests on the strengths of over 85 years of Haymes Paint history. This is your version of Australia and Haymes Paint is one of the enablers of that. That’s what “Paint on Australia” really means”.

Haymes Paint Head of Marketing Andrew Senyard, said: “The process started with a critical brief, working closely with Balance on a fundamental review of our brand and strategy.

“We were looking for the strategic “glue” that would keep our values and personality playing clearly and consistently across our multitude of customer segments and product categories. This campaign is the result of that journey.”

Haymes Paint Director, Matt Haymes said: “We’re over the moon. Here at Haymes Paint, we’ve got our own way of doing things – and we don’t do inauthentic.

“Nazeem totally fits our culture, as well as the mindset of our customers, so we’re very excited.”

The campaign launched on Connected TV, Broadcaster Video on Demand and YouTube.

Ben Clift, Digital Manager at The Media Store said, “The Media Store is very excited to have collaborated with Haymes Paint on the next chapter of their Brand story. We were given the task of seeking a deeper understanding of the Haymes Paint audience and leveraging these insights into an effective, video-led campaign. We look forward to this campaign amplifying the creative vision developed by Balance and resulting in an engaging and effective connection with Haymes Paint customers.”

The campaign will also be brought to life through radio, digital and social from February and will translate directly into retail promotions for Haymes Paint Shops, PaintRight stores and other Haymes Paint stockists nationwide.

CREDITS

Creative Agency – Balance, Melbourne

Head of Marketing Haymes Paint – Andrew Senyard

Brand Marketing Manager Haymes Paint – Alison Durham

Creative Director / Partner – David Gullotti

Copywriters – Rankin McKay / David Gullotti

Art Directors – Debbie Mortensen / David Gullotti

Strategy – Rankin McKay

Agency Producer – Sharon Rider

Designer – Dan Valenti

Snr Account Manager – Elie Aoun

Account Executive – Sophie Toohey

Managing Partner – Trent O’Sullivan

Production – Two Tractors

Director – Tim Murray

Producer – Amy Perera / Izzy Watts DOP /

Editor – Paul Travers

Sound – Sonic Playground

Sound Engineer – Matthew Gerber

Corn Photography – Brian Carr / Alys Carr H

air & Makeup – Dijana Gullotti

Stylist – Jess St. Clair Media:

The Media Store Digital Agency: Bliss Social Agency: Balance