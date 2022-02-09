Haymes Paint Launches Aussie Brand Campaign With Help From Nazeem Hussain Via Balance

Haymes Paint Launches Aussie Brand Campaign With Help From Nazeem Hussain Via Balance
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Haymes Paint flexes it’s Aussie credentials Melbourne independent agency Balance has enrolled iconic Australian comedian Nazeem Hussain to be the face of Ballarat-based Haymes Paint’s new ‘Paint On Australia’ marketing campaign.

The campaign uses Nazeem’s trademark personality to encourage Aussies to celebrate and embrace what it means to be uniquely Australian, something Haymes Paint is very proud to be.

“Haymes has seen its market share grow strongly in a market dominated by internationally owned competitors. We wanted to break away from the paint ad clichés and put our message across in true Haymes Paint style” says Balance Creative Partner, David Gullotti.

“Serious about paint, but not taking ourselves too seriously – and yet there’s a real story there too. After all, how many people know that Haymes Paint has been awarded Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers in the Paint category the last four years in a row, or are the only major paint brand that’s actually Aussie made and owned?”

For agency Strategist and Copywriter Rankin McKay, the campaign is all about “channelling the modern and dynamic version of Australian identity.

“That reflects reality yet rests on the strengths of over 85 years of Haymes Paint history. This is your version of Australia and Haymes Paint is one of the enablers of that. That’s what “Paint on Australia” really means”.

Haymes Paint Head of Marketing Andrew Senyard, said: “The process started with a critical brief, working closely with Balance on a fundamental review of our brand and strategy.

“We were looking for the strategic “glue” that would keep our values and personality playing clearly and consistently across our multitude of customer segments and product categories. This campaign is the result of that journey.”

Haymes Paint Director, Matt Haymes said: “We’re over the moon. Here at Haymes Paint, we’ve got our own way of doing things – and we don’t do inauthentic.

“Nazeem totally fits our culture, as well as the mindset of our customers, so we’re very excited.”

The campaign launched on Connected TV, Broadcaster Video on Demand and YouTube.

Ben Clift, Digital Manager at The Media Store said, “The Media Store is very excited to have collaborated with Haymes Paint on the next chapter of their Brand story. We were given the task of seeking a deeper understanding of the Haymes Paint audience and leveraging these insights into an effective, video-led campaign. We look forward to this campaign amplifying the creative vision developed by Balance and resulting in an engaging and effective connection with Haymes Paint customers.”

The campaign will also be brought to life through radio, digital and social from February and will translate directly into retail promotions for Haymes Paint Shops, PaintRight stores and other Haymes Paint stockists nationwide.

CREDITS

Creative Agency – Balance, Melbourne

Head of Marketing Haymes Paint – Andrew Senyard

Brand Marketing Manager Haymes Paint – Alison Durham

Creative Director / Partner – David Gullotti

Copywriters – Rankin McKay / David Gullotti

Art Directors – Debbie Mortensen / David Gullotti

Strategy – Rankin McKay

Agency Producer – Sharon Rider

Designer – Dan Valenti

Snr Account Manager – Elie Aoun

Account Executive – Sophie Toohey

Managing Partner – Trent O’Sullivan

Production – Two Tractors

Director – Tim Murray

Producer – Amy Perera / Izzy Watts DOP /

Editor – Paul Travers

Sound – Sonic Playground

Sound Engineer – Matthew Gerber

Corn Photography – Brian Carr / Alys Carr H

air & Makeup – Dijana Gullotti

Stylist – Jess St. Clair Media:

The Media Store Digital Agency: Bliss Social Agency: Balance

Please login with linkedin to comment

Balance Haymes Paint Nazeem Hussain

Latest News

Thrive PR, Cisco, AIIA Launch Tech Academy To Drive Tech Skills In Marcomms
  • Technology

Thrive PR, Cisco, AIIA Launch Tech Academy To Drive Tech Skills In Marcomms

In an industry first, thrive pr + communications, Australasia’s largest independent public relations agency, has announced Thrive Tech Academy – a technology information training program designed for marcomms professionals to advance their knowledge, understanding and ability to communicate in today’s tech-driven world. With the tech sector’s annual contribution to the Australian economy sitting at $1.67 […]

Torrens University Australia Launches Podcast Series, Research That Matters
  • Media

Torrens University Australia Launches Podcast Series, Research That Matters

Content Marketing Agency, Written & Recorded has partnered with global education institution Torrens University Australia to launch a new podcast series, Research that Matters – a podcast about the power of research. Featuring outcome-focused researchers, this series cements the idea that nothing has shaped modern life more than research. In an era of COVID-19 – the great disruption – the […]

Linktree Announces New Partnerships With Prominent Music Brands & Platforms
  • Technology

Linktree Announces New Partnerships With Prominent Music Brands & Platforms

Market-leading linking platform, Linktree has today announced its integration with Bandsintown, as well as embeds with Audiomack and SoundCloud, delivering value and functionality across the music vertical. Linktree will continue prioritising fans and artists’ needs, offering key feature updates that enable the discovery of content and a centralised destination for all avenues of monetisation: touring, […]

Berlin, Germany - 05 28 2016: Apple iPhone 6s screen with social media applications Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google, Youtube, Snapchat, Vimeo, LinkedIn, Pinterest, WhatsApp etc.
  • Media

Fake News Or Free Speech, India’s Social Media Crackdown

Officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) have come after US tech giants for their inaction on fake news. As reported by Reuters, Indian officials have held heated discussions with Google, Twitter and Facebook for not proactively removing what they described as fake news on their platforms. I&B officials criticised the companies and […]

How Brands Can Smash Sport’s Glass Ceiling
  • Marketing

How Brands Can Smash Sport’s Glass Ceiling

It was a Barty Party at the Australian Open this year, with Ash Barty becoming the first Aussie to win a grand slam at home in 44 years, writes Kate Rourke, head of creative insights, iStock, APAC. While the win made Barty (Pictured above) hot property in the media, this isn’t the case for most […]