Havas Media Wins Geely Media

Chinese automaker Geely Auto has chosen Havas Media to be the media arm of its agency Village.

It joins sister agency Havas Host which handles creative and social, and dentsu, which leads PR and website development.

With more than seven years automotive experience, Havas Media is already putting its knowledge to use with Geely’s first consumer engagement campaign in Australia.

Focused on creating meaningful connections across digital, social and OOH channels, leveraging Automotive expertise and data-driven media strategies to showcase Geely’s impressive innovation, smart technology, and competitive edge to millions of Australians. The campaign supports pre-launch activities for the upcoming Geely EX5.

Mr Li Lei, head of Geely Auto Australia, saud, “The journey to establish our brand and operations in Australia has been incredibly rewarding for our team. Bringing a car to market requires more than just a product and strong dealership network – it’s about building a genuine connection with consumers through creative storytelling and impactful campaigns.

“We are excited to have Havas Media join us and use their expertise to create meaningful connection with Australian consumers, and thrilled to have brought to life this very first campaign”.

Virginia Hyland, CEO Havas Media Network ANZ, said “We are excited to partner with Geely Auto who are clear about their ambitions to grow market share. As a technology-first brand revolutionising the future of mobility, Geely Auto’s entry into the Australian market represents a perfect alignment of innovation and opportunity. Coupled with our team of automotive specialists we can help accelerate market share, developing impactful attention of the top of funnel brand proposition through to dealer support to deliver sales uplift. There has never been a better time for Geely to enter the Australian market as consumers are open to new car brand entrants with exceptional technology and competitive pricing. We are looking forward to supporting Geely to capture the hearts and minds of the Australian consumer”.