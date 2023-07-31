Havas Media Network Melbourne Wins French Connection Australia Relaunch Media Work

Havas Media Network Melbourne has won the French Connection Australia media account.

The agency will be tasked with helping relaunch the fashion retailer by providing implementation, planning and buying.

French Connection Australia was recently relaunched as Unison and has been part of the Australian fashion retail landscape for over two decades. The retailer has a huge physical presence with 160 stores nationwide, making it a large employer of Australians in the fashion industry.

“It’s very exciting to be working on such an iconic label as French Connection, now Unison. Like myself, many people have a great affinity with the brand whether it be from another time or with the latest collection,” said Naomi Johnston, Havas Media Network Melbourne general manager.

“Being part of the next chapter of their fashion journey is a real privilege. To apply our understanding of the current retail environment and capitalise on both in-store and e-comm consumers is a great opportunity to help this brand re-establish itself at the forefront of fashion.”

Havas Media Network has also recently won the Red Bull and Rivina Foods accounts in the last two months.

“French Connection, now Unison is a highly respected challenger brand in the Australian market and sits nicely within our own agency as we continue to agitate around the very best way for marketers to engage audiences from both an ecommerce, digital and paid media perspective,” said Virginia Hyland, CEO of Havas Media Network Australia.

“We are looking forward to designing campaigns that answer the marketers at French Connection’s, now Unison’s, problems to deliver new audience opportunities and help them to grow well. They are in very good hands with our Melbourne team of entrepreneurial thinkers.”