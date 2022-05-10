Havas Media Appoints Brendon Peters To Lead The Agency’s Ecommerce Offering

Havas Media Group has announced the appointment of leading ecommerce practitioner Brendon Peters (main photo) as Ecommerce Director of Havas Market, the Group’s newly launched full-service ecommerce offering.

The key appointment will see Peters help develop Havas Market’s commerce product suite across the Australian offering’s full spectrum of capabilities, including commerce consultancy, customer experience, ecommerce and online marketplace strategy, fulfilment strategies, operations, CRM, and analytics.

Virginia Hyland, CEO of Havas Media Group said: “Brendon Peters’ appointment is a game changer for Havas Media. He deeply understands the challenges of marketers and is one of the best ecommerce professionals in Australia. Brendon has a wealth of experience, both client and agency side, and a credible, unique point of view around how we can design and deliver a meaningful impact on a business as a proven

partner.”

“The past 12 months have seen us grow and transform some of Australia’s most loved brands in the ecommerce space. With Brendon joining the team, our clients will immediately reap the benefits of his proven experience as they continue their ecommerce journey.”

He will work closely with clients to collaboratively solve complex business challenges and transform their ecommerce strategies to deliver tangible results, including driving incremental revenue. Another key component of Brendon’s role will involve providing end-to-end strategic recommendations across the entire ecommerce ecosystem.”

Peters brings years of experience in the ecommerce realm to the newly created role, including as ecommerce manager at ASX-listed Noni B Group, head of ecommerce at House of Quirky, a senior consultant at Practicology ANZ and global ecommerce accelerator Pattern International.

Peters looks forward to helping clients leverage new, and emerging opportunities as brands rapidly shift their focus to online sales: “I’m beyond excited to join Havas to elevate the Havas Media ecommerce capability. We’ve been able to draw on my history working in-house for brands, and more recently as an ecommerce consultant, to tackle the unique challenges our clients are facing,” he said.

“By putting the customer first, we are creating superior customer experiences across all our clients’ channels – helping them achieve targets, but also helping them understand their business needs to scale.”

Havas Market is a tailored iteration of the global Havas ecommerce offering designed for the needs of the Australian market. Its capabilities have been fully integrated into the broader Havas Media business, ensuring ecommerce is seamlessly connected to a single communication approach and enhancing Havas’ ability to work with clients across the entire customer journey.