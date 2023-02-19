Hatched Snatches Havas’ Adam Steward

Adam Steward
Hatched announced the appointment of Adam Steward as head of performance & e-Commerce.

Steward joins from Havas where he spent more than five years expanding the agency’s performance capabilities, most recently as national head of performance and e-commerce.

During his tenure, he launched Havas media’s full-service e-commerce consultancy, Havas Market, a strategic e-commerce offering that transformed the e-commerce approach by providing a more meaningful shopping experience.

Steward will work alongside Hatched head of retail, Simon Porter, to expand the agency’s retail capability. Together they will create an end-to-end retail solution that provides brands with a clear understanding of how they should behave at every touchpoint of the customer journey, from the first search to the final in-store sale.

“Together with Simon, we are building a unique retail capability and product offering that puts Hatched at the forefront of retail media in Australia. It’s through the creation of great retail experiences, and the smart use of data, that we can develop a customer experience which is truly seamless while building long-term loyalty for brands.” said Steward.

In addition to his retail remit, Steward will build the agency’s performance offering across customer experience, SEO, content, and paid media.

“I’m excited to work with such a talented group of people that are delivering best-in-class work for their clients, and for an agency that prioritises growth for its people and clients.

“Hatched has been hard to ignore building incredible momentum over the past twelve months. It’s why the opportunity to play a role in strengthening the performance capabilities, and creating a unique agency retail capability, was something I could not ignore.” said Steward.

Hatched Sydney general manager, Catherine Edghill, said: “There is nobody I would rather have on the team to enhance our performance capability than Adam. His experience and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to carve out a niche in the retail space.

“I have no doubt this will strengthen Hatched’s position in-market. We’re very much looking forward to working together again.”

