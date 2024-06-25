Harvey Norman, Woolworths, Omega & Stan Sport Named As Partners For News Corp Olympic Coverage

With one month to go until the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, News Corp Australia has announced Harvey Norman, Woolworths, Omega and Stan Sport as key commercial supporters of its Paris 2024 Olympic coverage, with Harvey Norman continuing its support through the Paralympic Games. ASICS is also onboard, dressing the 45-strong editorial team on the ground in Paris.

From print to digital, social media, video, photography, and podcasting, News Corp Australia will span multiple touchpoints across every platform, giving commercial partners the chance to reach an estimated 17.7 million Australians.

“At News, we are able to help our partners stand out in a traditionally cluttered Olympic and Paralympic environment. Not only will they be able to connect with audiences in the lead up to the Games and during the action, but they will stay with us long afterwards when our experts tell the stories that go beyond the live events,” said managing director, client partnerships, Lou Barrett.

“The time difference between Paris and Australia means our audience will wake up and check our news sites straight away to see all the action they missed overnight which is a significant benefit to our partners. We have created tailor-made solutions giving clients much more meaningful integration, ensuring unrivalled visibility, reach and engagement”.

As an official team partner for both the Australian Olympic Committee and Paralympics Australia, News Corp Australia’s coverage will be unmatched. For the first time, the entire business is coming together, bringing all the news, features, colour, expert analysis and opinion, results and images under one umbrella.

It will be wall-to-wall coverage across News’ metropolitan and regional mastheads, CODE Sports, The Australian, news.com.au, kidsnews.com.au and kidspot.com.au. The coverage will also be extended to prestige and lifestyle titles including Vogue Australia, GQ Australia, delicious., Body+Soul and Escape.

“Our coverage at News goes beyond sport and beyond the headlines. We are also able to give our audiences insider knowledge and behind the scenes stories from Parisian life, covering the best in fashion, art and entertainment, along with where to stay and eat. This is the first time sport and luxury will intersect on a truly global scale and offers brands an unprecedented opportunity to capitalise. Our titles will be the premium lifestyle destination for Paris 2024,” said national deputy sports editor and sports commercial editor, Tim Morrissey.