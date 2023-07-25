Harvey Norman To Sponsor Sydney Kings & Sydney Flames Basketball Teams

Harvey Norman has entered into an extensive arrangement with Hoops Capital the owner of Sydney Kings and Sydney Flames, becoming the major partner of both basketball teams.

At the core of the partnership is Harvey Norman and Hoops Capital’s shared commitment to women’s basketball. Together, Hoops Capital and Harvey Norman will launch the Future Flames Program (Draft Name) to inspire young female athletes (under 18) to pursue their dreams creating pathways through to the elite level.

The program will see the Sydney Flames implement a strategy to improve young female athletes’ exposure to professional basketball for training and development; best practice pathways for education and employment, in addition to development programs designed to support and grow female coaches, referees and officials.

Hoops Capital chair and co-owner Paul Smith said: “Basketball in Sydney and NSW continues to grow at an exponential rate, and this is reflected in the growth in the participation and popularity of the Sydney Kings and Sydney Flames. This commitment from Harvey Norman is one of the most important in the history of our clubs. We are incredibly grateful that Harvey Norman, a brand with a decade’s long commitment to Australian sport, has chosen basketball as a future key focus.”

Hoops Capital co-owner Robyn Denholm said: “I’m thrilled that we are partnering with Katie Page Harvey and Harvey Norman in this multi-faceted way. It’s great for Basketball, great for the Kings and Flames and fantastic for the women’s sports ecosystem in Australia.”

Harvey Norman CEO Katie Harvey said: “Robyn Denholm and Paul Smith’s vision for the Sydney Kings and the Sydney Flames is brilliant. We have a shared view, if you truly believe in the future of a club or an organisation, the best way to influence real change is through ownership. You have to have skin in the game.

“Robyn and Paul own the Sydney Kings and the Sydney Flames and Harvey Norman are backing their vision for both clubs, the players and the investment which will see an increase in the accessibility and resourcing for basketball in metropolitan and regional NSW. The support of the Sydney Flames and the Future Flames program are a natural extension of Harvey Norman’s longstanding support of Australian women’s sport.”

Under the partnership Harvey Norman will support other initiatives that will take the Sydney Kings and Sydney Flames on regional tours of NSW, promote basketball in the key growth areas of Sydney including Western Sydney, and making Christmas Night basketball a bigger family-oriented event.

“We are already developing a retail strategy with Harvey Norman to increase attendance at both Flames and Kings games, and importantly to grow the game of basketball in greater Sydney and regional NSW,” said Smith.

The partnership between Harvey Norman and Hoops Capital will elevate women’s basketball, develop young talent, and foster greater community engagement. Both organisations are excited for the opportunities this collaboration presents and look forward to achieving new milestones together.

The Kings’ tilt for third-straight NBL Championship starts in Wollongong against NSW rivals Illawarra on Saturday, 30 September, while the revamped Sydney Flames tip off their campaign in Perth on Friday, 3 November.