Harvest Road Group Appoints Carat WA For Media Strategy, Planning & Buying

Carat Western Australia, a dentsu company, has been appointed to the Harvest Road Group, a family-owned West Australian integrated Cattle, Beef and Aquaculture business which houses highly regarded WA brands Harvey Beef and Leeuwin Coast.

Carat will be responsible for media strategy, planning, and buying services across the Harvest Road Group portfolio. “We are thrilled to be entering into a strategic partnership with Carat. Carat will help us connect with even more West Australians, to tell our unique and compelling brand stories,” Monica Slack, Harvest Road brand manager said.

“We were very impressed with the level of strategic thinking that Carat displayed, and we believe they have the right mix of agility, expertise, and resources to support us. They clearly demonstrated their proficiency in data insights, media strategy and have a team who are committed to supporting our charge for growth.”

“It’s exciting to add a premium brand to our roster and partner with a powerful West Australian business looking to achieve accelerated growth across the country,” said Carat’s client lead Michelle Testa.

Andrew Forrest acquired meat processing company Harvey Beef in 2014, with the Harvest Road Group growing to concentrate on three core areas: meat, aquaculture and plant based. The diverse operation spans the entire state from the majestic Kimberley region in the north down to the scenic beauty of Albany in the south, partnering with over 1,400 small businesses to deliver West Australia’s quality produce to customers across Australia and around the world through its lead brands Harvey Beef and Leeuwin Coast.

“The team is beyond thrilled to be working with such an iconic Australian brand. We put dentsu’s proprietary planning and geo mapping tools to the absolute test on this new business approach and were able to demonstrate our capability and new thinking as a result,” said Sophie Park, Harvest Road client manager.

For Carat WA, the appointment continues the agency’s strong growth trajectory in 2024 and follows on from the agency securing a partnership with Summit Homes to handle media strategy, planning and buying services coupled with being named Media Agency of the Year at the 2024 Campaign Brief WA Awards for the second year running.