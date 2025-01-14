Hardie Grant Announces Craig Somerville Will Succeed Nick Hardie-Grant As Group Managing Director

Independent marketing network Hardie Grant Media is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Somerville as its new group managing director.

Somerville will succeed Nick Hardie-Grant, who will transition into the role of managing director at Hardie Grant, the parent company of the group. Currently serving as managing director and co-founder of Hardie Grant Media’s digital marketing agency Reload Media, which was acquired in 2022.

Somerville brings 17 years of experience in digital marketing and leadership. His expanded role will now encompass oversight of Hardie Grant Media’s agency network, including Tide Communications, Heads & Tales Content Agency, Reload Media, and production studio SHERPA, leading a team of 110 staff across Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

“It’s an exciting time to be leading the network. We’ve got an incredible team that is one of the most experienced in Australia, a roster of agencies that are industry leaders in their respective spaces, and amazing clients who are increasingly using us to solve a broad cross-section of marketing and creative challenges,” said Somerville.

Nick Hardie-Grant, who has led Hardie Grant Media for the past seven years, will now oversee Hardie Grant’s broader business, which spans Hardie Grant Publishing, Hardie Grant Media, and HGX, and employs 210 staff.

“Our agency network has been reimagined with our clients’ needs at the core, and Craig has played a pivotal role in bringing this vision to life. I’m excited to see how he continues to drive the business forward in this new position. Across the wider Hardie Grant business, we’re navigating an evolving media and publishing landscape. We’re confident we have the right foundations in place, and we’re focused on organic growth, continuing to innovate, and exploring acquisitions where they make sense,” said Hardie-Grant.

Hardie Grant Media is an independent marketing network that connects top-tier brands with creative solutions through its diverse group of agencies and specialist services. From communications and content creation to digital marketing and production, the network provides a broad range of capabilities to meet the ever-evolving needs of its clients. The client portfolio includes Mercedes-Benz, HCF, Yamaha, and SodaStream to name a few.