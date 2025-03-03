Happy Happy Soy Boy Launches New Brand Campaign ‘Happiness Is…’ Via 10 Feet Tall Featuring Backstabbing Soy Beans

Happy Happy Soy Boy has unveiled a new brand campaign brought to life by creative agency 10 Feet Tall.

The campaign includes film, audio, social and digital.

The campaign introduces “Happylandia,” an animated world where soybeans aspire to fulfill their life’s purpose of becoming soy milk for Happy Happy Soy Boy.

“This campaign is unlike anything we’ve created before. The soybeans’ story uniquely captures how the brand brings happiness, not just to its consumers, but even to the beans themselves,” Joseph Meseha, managing director of 10 Feet Tall said.

“We wanted to take Happy Happy Soy Boy’s fun and playful tone and push it to the next level. Happylandia is a world of joyful absurdity that feels fresh, memorable, and perfectly aligned with the brand’s spirit,” Stuart Black, executive creative director at 10 Feet Tall added.

“Happy Happy Soy Boy has always been about spreading joy. Through this campaign, we hope to not only brighten people’s day but also show the love and care that goes into every carton of our soy milk,” Lloyd Smith, co-founder of Happy Happy Foods added.

Credits:

Happy Happy Foods

Chief Happiness Officer: Lloyd Smith

Agency: 10 Feet Tall

Managing Director: Joseph Meseha

Creative Director: Patrick Trethowan

Creative Services Director: George Kalogerakos

Client Services Director: Eva Nowicki

Account Manager: Tahlia Freeman

SFX: Harvey Deane

Animation: Dirty Puppet

Animation Director – Cameron Gough

Art Direction & Storyboards – Annika Fleur

3D Design Lead: Edwina Joel

2D Character Lead – Jon Asquith

3D Animation & Effects – Cameron Gough

Technical Assistance: Simon Bronson

Additional Illustration: Taryn Borgford

Music: White Owl

Composer, Instrumentalist, Soy Choir: Nick van Cuylenburg

Lead Vocals: James van Cuylenburg

Soy Choir: Janet Vague