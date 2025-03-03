Happy Happy Soy Boy Launches New Brand Campaign ‘Happiness Is…’ Via 10 Feet Tall Featuring Backstabbing Soy Beans

Happy Happy Soy Boy has unveiled a new brand campaign brought to life by creative agency 10 Feet Tall.
The campaign includes film, audio, social and digital.
The campaign introduces “Happylandia,” an animated world where soybeans aspire to fulfill their life’s purpose of becoming soy milk for Happy Happy Soy Boy.
“This campaign is unlike anything we’ve created before. The soybeans’ story uniquely captures how the brand brings happiness, not just to its consumers, but even to the beans themselves,” Joseph Meseha, managing director of 10 Feet Tall said.
“We wanted to take Happy Happy Soy Boy’s fun and playful tone and push it to the next level. Happylandia is a world of joyful absurdity that feels fresh, memorable, and perfectly aligned with the brand’s spirit,” Stuart Black, executive creative director at 10 Feet Tall added.
“Happy Happy Soy Boy has always been about spreading joy. Through this campaign, we hope to not only brighten people’s day but also show the love and care that goes into every carton of our soy milk,” Lloyd Smith, co-founder of Happy Happy Foods added.
Credits:
Happy Happy Foods
Chief Happiness Officer: Lloyd Smith
Agency: 10 Feet Tall
Managing Director: Joseph Meseha
Creative Director: Patrick Trethowan
Creative Services Director: George Kalogerakos
Client Services Director: Eva Nowicki
Account Manager: Tahlia Freeman
SFX: Harvey Deane
Animation: Dirty Puppet
Animation Director – Cameron Gough
Art Direction & Storyboards – Annika Fleur
3D Design Lead: Edwina Joel
2D Character Lead – Jon Asquith
3D Animation & Effects – Cameron Gough
Technical Assistance: Simon Bronson
Additional Illustration: Taryn Borgford
Music: White Owl
Composer, Instrumentalist, Soy Choir: Nick van Cuylenburg
Lead Vocals: James van Cuylenburg
Soy Choir: Janet Vague