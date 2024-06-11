Hands Across The Water, Trav Media & The Misfits Media Host Illuminating Night At Vivid Sydney

Hands Across the Water (Hands), in collaboration with Trav Media and The Misfits Media Company, hosted an enchanting evening on Sydney Harbour, celebrating the Vivid festival and sharing the

inspiring story of the charity. The event, held against shimmering waters and illuminated cityscapes, brought together passionate supporters and business leaders.

Founder Peter Baines OAM, took centre stage to share the organisation’s goals for 2024 and beyond. His unwavering commitment to the cause was evident as he announced a remarkable challenge: The Run to Remember, a 1400-kilometre run in December and a coinciding goal to raise $ 1 million for Hands as part of this challenge. This extraordinary feat will honour the 20th anniversary of Hands and serve as a poignant reminder of the organisation’s enduring impact.

The Run to Remember campaign aims to raise awareness and funds for vulnerable children in Thailand. Peter will embark on this gruelling journey, a total of 33 marathons, one for each of the university graduates from Hands starting on 1 December and finishing at the tsunami memorial in Khao Lak on 26 December, the date of the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami. This journey is both challenging and meaningful as it symbolises nearly two decades of hope, resilience, and the power of collective action. His footsteps echo the dreams of countless children who deserve brighter futures and a life of choice.

Attendees at the intimate event were captivated by Peter’s vision and the charity’s mission. Funds raised from the Run to Remember will focus on three key areas: a hospitality training centre, a digital learning centre and an agricultural learning centre, illuminating opportunities for the kids that Hands supports in a variety of future paths toward education, and empowerment.

Against the backdrop of Sydney’s iconic Opera House and Harbour Bridge which were lit up for the Vivid festival, the night was a testament to the magic that happens when hearts unite for a common purpose.

As the vivid light festival danced across the harbour, guests shared stories, laughter, and a sense of purpose. The night was more than an event; it was a promise—a promise to run, to remember, and to create a world where every child’s potential shines brightly.