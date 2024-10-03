Habitat M Brings Global Celebrity Katy Perry To Snaffle

Independent Australian media agency, Habitat M, has announced a coming of age for their client, Snaffle. Last week, Snaffle was announced as the exclusive presenting partner for the upcoming ‘The Lifetimes Tour’ of pop sensation Katy Perry and event promoter TEG. Since then, Habitat M reported that Snaffle’s website traffic doubled at the time of the tour announcement for Katy Perry.

Brought to life by Habitat M’s Co-founders Sam Brownbill and David Ross, the Australian-first partnership between Snaffle, Katy Perry, and TEG marks a bold move in the e-commerce brand strategy, shaking up the future of the platform’s digital marketing presence with a celebrity-driven partnership and multi-channel strategy.

Habitat M’s decision to partner Snaffle with Katy Perry highlights their strategic and savvy ways of identifying out-of-the-box opportunities to build on celebrity influence, enhancing consumer loyalty and increasing market share in a competitive landscape. Following a highly competitive and time-sensitive pitch process, Habitat M is proud to introduce this partnership, viewing it as a transformative milestone for the e-commerce platform.

“Unexpected partners and unconventional matches are exactly what modern, digitally-lead consumers are looking for. To earn the completive edge, emerging brands need to get creative, and be willing to think way beyond the outside of the box” said Sam Brownbill, head of media Habitat M.

“This partnership will not only enhance Snaffle’s marketing reach and brand recognition but also push the boundaries of how brands can genuinely engage with their customers in a highly competitive and increasingly fragmented media landscape,” said David Ross, Habitat M’s head of growth.

Factors like customer acquisition, brand awareness, digital engagement and customer loyalty ratings will all play into the success metrics of this partnership.

When a brand is up against some of the biggest e-commerce platforms in Australia, it is only fitting that it partners with a global superstar and household name to drive brand recognition and customer loyalty.

Paul Winslow, CMO at Snaffle said working with Sam and David has been “a real thrill and is evidence why Snaffle and Aspire42 placed our faith in them to become our media partner. Everyone at Snaffle is delighted we’re the naming rights partner as Katy Perry gets her strut on again in Australia. It’s a great opportunity to align our brand with a global superstar who encapsulates the confidence of Snaffle shoppers in getting what they want when they want. We’re particularly excited about announcing a series of exclusive activations offering fans memories that will last Lifetimes”.

As the official partner of Katy Perry’s ‘The Lifetimes Tour’, Snaffle is the best place for KatyCats and fans to secure tickets before they go on general sale. The e-commerce site will host a series of exclusive ticket giveaways and VIP experiences, including flights, accommodation, and meet and greets for Snaffle customers.