Gumtree Launches Second Iteration Of “Shop Gumtree” Campaign On OOH & Digital Screens

Gumtree, one of Australia’s leading online marketplaces continues to build momentum with the launch of its second, million-dollar brand campaign this year.

Phase two of the highly successful, national ‘Shop Gumtree’ campaign will run for ten weeks from the end of August. It will hit nearly 200 large format sites, and over a thousand bus shelters in metro and regional areas; and will be complemented by a digital screen campaign, totalling nearly $2 million.

This second phase follows on from the initial campaign launch in February 2024, with a focus on showcasing the wide range of items available on Gumtree.

Gumtree CEO Tommy Logtenberg said this campaign clearly demonstrates the strength of commitment to ongoing investment in the brand and all of its platforms.

“We will continue to invest in the brand in a big way, and our actions are proving this. This second phase of the Shop Gumtree campaign is a million-dollar investment that reflects our commitment to making Gumtree top of mind for Australian shoppers.”

Mr. Logtenberg said Gumtree is an incredibly diverse marketplace with a huge range of offerings across everything from cars to home furnishings to employment and beyond.

Senior Marketing Manager Aaron Thomas said the campaign’s creative direction leveraged the success of the first phase and provided a strong launching pad for this next iteration.

“Our February brand campaign got Australians thinking about Gumtree before shopping elsewhere. In this campaign, we wanted to build on that by showing Australians the wide range of items they can find on Gumtree and to do it in a way that surprises and delights. We’ve done this through 12 different executions that are all playful and will no doubt put a smile on people’s faces,” He said.

“We will also be running a 12-month brand screen campaign that highlights the wide range within our verticals.”

“Both the outdoor and screen component of this brand campaign will complement our current sixmonth outdoor campaign focusing on creating awareness for rehoming pets. Australians are going to be hearing a lot from Gumtree as we continue to roll out new campaigns.”

Mr Logtenberg says this is just the tip of the iceberg for the Gumtree business.

“Investing in brand marketing is only part of our master plan to make Gumtree one of the mostloved Australian brands”.

“Over the next 6 months we’re rolling out a total overhaul of the Gumtree user interface and experience, launching a new significantly more sophisticated jobs experience, introducing a wide range of new payment methods, announcing a new real estate partnership which will provide nearly 200,00 new listing, a new CDP, plus we’re regularly deploying new safety measures to protect our buyers and sellers from scams.”

The other brands within the broader Gumtree family continue to grow and deliver for users and the groups’ partners.

“CarsGuide editorial has been the leading auto editorial platform for the year to date.”

The ‘Shop Gumtree’ campaign is expected to deliver over 91 million impressions in metro Australia, plus further impressions in regional areas.