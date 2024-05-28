GumGum Snares Niall Hogan From Ogury Singapore

GumGum has announced the appointment of Niall Hogan as general manager, JAPAC (Japan, Australia, and Asia Pacific), effective immediately.

In his pivotal role, Hogan will spearhead Sales, Customer Success, and Operational Delivery of GumGum’s media advertising business across Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and emerging JAPAC markets. Leading a team of over 100, Hogan’s primary focus will be on driving revenue growth while upholding GumGum’s reputation as a premium supplier of Contextual, Creative, and Attention-based advertising solutions.

With a focus on navigating the evolving digital landscape, Hogan aims to establish GumGum as a trusted partner to advertisers and agencies amidst increasing privacy concerns and government regulations. Hogan’s goals include positioning The Mindset Platform, GumGum’s leading solution for Contextual, Creative, and Attention media buys while striving to build GumGum into the top media choice in JAPAC.

Hogan will closely collaborate with regional leaders in Japan, Australia, and Southeast Asia to solidify GumGum’s position as the premier contextual media partner for advertisers and agencies.

“I’m thrilled to join GumGum and lead its JAPAC operations during such a transformative period in the digital advertising landscape,” said Hogan.

“As the industry continues to evolve rapidly, I aim to position GumGum as the ultimate choice for advertisers and agencies navigating this dynamic terrain. By harnessing the power of GumGum’s innovative Mindset Platform, we are committed to delivering unparalleled results and insights. Together with our talented team, we aim to shape the future of contextual-first advertising, where relevance and engagement co-exist with privacy and consumer trust”.

Hogan brings a wealth of experience to GumGum, having successfully launched and scaled four separate media/tech companies across two continents. As the first non-US hire at Integral Ad Science (IAS), he played pivotal roles in launching and leading the business in the UK and later in Southeast Asia. Most recently, Hogan served as the first APAC employee at Ogury, establishing the company as a leading privacy-first solution provider in the region.

“We are excited to welcome Niall to the GumGum family,” said Sorrel Osborne, head of media, APAC, at GumGum. “With his wealth of experience and proven track record in spearheading successful ventures across diverse markets, we are confident that Niall will play a pivotal role in driving our expansion efforts in the rapidly evolving Asia-Pacific region. His strategic vision and leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our position as the leading contextual and attention measurement platform, delivering exceptional value to both our clients and partners”.