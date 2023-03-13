Guinness Is Holding Out For A Zero This St. Patrick’s Day

Guinness Is Holding Out For A Zero This St. Patrick’s Day
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
Guinness is hoping to make your St. Patrick’s Day one you’ll actually remember this year, spruiking its new(ish) Guinness 0.0 in a spot from AMV BBDO London.

The Irish stout has long been a favourite among boozers the world over and is often downed by the dozen on St. Patrick’s Day every year. This new spot sees pints of Guinness, with faces created in the foam belting out Bonnie Tylers’s “Holding Out for a Hero.”

Creating faces in pints of Guinness is nothing new, however. It caught on as a TikTok trend late last year and some B&T staffers can attest to drawing all manner of things in the foamy heads of Guinness pints for years.

@issabel_80 #fypシ #foryou #foryourpage #fypシ゚viral #fyp #guinness #face#StemDrop001 ♬ original sound – Lisa♡80

“This has been a dream brief to work on, to find an approach to the moderation message in a way only Guinness could,” said AMV BBDO managing partner Nick Andrew.

Guinness will also make 50,000 free pints of Guinness 0.0 available across Ireland over the holiday weekend as part of what brand director Alan McAleenan said would be the brand’s “largest ever responsible drinking campaign.”

CREDITS

Client: Diageo
Brand: Guinness
Client execs: Alan McAleenan, Anna Sablovscaia and Anne Zahan

Creative Agency: AMV BBDO
CCO: Nicholas Hulley and Nadja Lossgott
Creative Director: Nicholas Hulley, Nadja Lossgott and Andre Sallowicz
Creative Team: Scott Kelly, Alexandra Sandford-Smith, Colin Jones, Phil Martin, Nellie Santee and Sergio Takahata
Agency Planning Team: Joe Smith
Agency Account Team: Nick Andrew, Elana Murphy and Harry Frohlich
Agency Producer: Nick Godden, Kieran O’Malley and Sophie Alliot

Media Agency: PHD

Production Company: Red Studios
Director: Scott Kelly
Production Co. Producer: Nick Godden, Stan Stanworth
Edit: Sam Allen
Post-production Company: Daydreamervfx
Sound studio: sounds good
Photography Production Company: Yoke Production c/o Patrick Daly
Photographer: Greg White c/o Picture Club
Post-Production: One White Chair c/o Karl Hugill
PR agency: WHPR

