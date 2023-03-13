Guinness Is Holding Out For A Zero This St. Patrick’s Day

Guinness is hoping to make your St. Patrick’s Day one you’ll actually remember this year, spruiking its new(ish) Guinness 0.0 in a spot from AMV BBDO London.

The Irish stout has long been a favourite among boozers the world over and is often downed by the dozen on St. Patrick’s Day every year. This new spot sees pints of Guinness, with faces created in the foam belting out Bonnie Tylers’s “Holding Out for a Hero.”

Creating faces in pints of Guinness is nothing new, however. It caught on as a TikTok trend late last year and some B&T staffers can attest to drawing all manner of things in the foamy heads of Guinness pints for years.

“This has been a dream brief to work on, to find an approach to the moderation message in a way only Guinness could,” said AMV BBDO managing partner Nick Andrew.

Guinness will also make 50,000 free pints of Guinness 0.0 available across Ireland over the holiday weekend as part of what brand director Alan McAleenan said would be the brand’s “largest ever responsible drinking campaign.”

