Gucci Drops Christmas Disco Stunner Awash With All The Gorgeous People You’d Expect

Fabled Italian fashion brand Gucci has just released its annual Christmas work (or holiday work, as it’s increasingly known) and it’s one straight from the Gucci ad playbook – gorgeous people being gorgeous.

The Gucci creative team undoubtedly have a keen creative eye and once again the ad, called “Gucci Gift”, is the brainchild of the luxury house’s creative director Sabato De Sarno.

Gucci has also enlisted a current trope of Christmas advertising by not playing Christmas tunes. This time around, Donna Summer’s 1977 disco anthem “I Feel Love” is the spot’s soundtrack.

You do have to watch closely, but apparently the main driver behind the spot is to spruik the brand’s accessories, handbags and luggage lines.

Be part of the glitterati set by watching said work below: