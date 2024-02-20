Guardian Nabs Charlotte Byrne From Schwartz Media

Guardian Australia has recruited a new partnerships manager, Charlotte Byrne, following a push for strategic content collaborations with major advertisers.

Byrnes will join Guardian Australia as partnerships manager from Schwartz Media team, where she was previously responsible for leading and developing the sales team across direct, agency and media partnerships.

Guardian Australia is a free source of quality Australian news, with a particular focus on politics, the environment and social inequality offering national news coverage.

Within Byrne’s role as partnerships manager, she will be looking to unlock revenue streams with value-aligned brands that the Guardian can collaborate with for joint marketing initiatives.

“In a time where independent, trusted journalism has never felt more crucial, I am thrilled to be joining the Guardian Australia’s team. I am looking forward to growing and expanding on their incredibly impressive portfolio of clients and opportunities”, said Byrnes.

“I’m delighted to welcome Charlotte to the Guardian Australia team. Her proven track record in delivering strategic partnerships coupled with her passion for purpose-driven initiatives make her an invaluable addition to Guardian Australia”, said Mason Rook, commercial director at Guardian Australia.