Growth Manifesto Podcast By Webprofits Broadcasts The Best Minds In Business, From Australia To The World

The Sydney-based podcast, produced by Webprofits, has had a stellar lineup of authors, Olympians, and billionaires.

In the past 6 months, The Growth Manifesto Podcast has grown in profile, hosting interviews with some of the most successful and brightest people in the global business community to learn from their methodology and insights.

“The goal of the Growth Manifesto Podcast is to provide business professionals and entrepreneurs with insights and actionable takeaways that they can use to drive growth in their own businesses,” Alex Cleanthous, Director of Strategy + Innovation at Webprofits and Host of The Growth Manifesto Podcast said. “We are fortunate to have some of the leading experts in their fields talk about what they do best. Knowing the best way to navigate a situation can save you years of trial and error.”

The Growth Manifesto Podcast is a business, tech, and entrepreneurship podcast produced by Webprofits, a leading independent digital consultancy in Sydney.

Since 2020, the Growth Manifesto Podcast has switched entirely to virtual interviews and it has allowed them to reach some of the most successful and well-known authorities and thought leaders from all over the globe.

The Growth Manifesto Podcast interviewed Seth Godin in November 2020 and has since had guest appearances from business leaders such as Tyler Winklevoss, Brock Pierce, and Kerwin Rae and leading authors including Verne Harnish, Laura Kriska, Roger L. Martin, Bev Burgess, and Greg Crabtree.

“Accessing people from across the world has become easier than ever which has allowed us to interview some of the most successful and well known authorities and thought leaders in any industry,” Cleanthous said.

“In each episode, we try to condense the guest’s knowledge into a one-hour interview, which is like a masterclass about a particular topic. At the end of each podcast, we want our audience to walk away inspired to think bigger or at least with a bunch of new ideas they can apply to improve their businesses.”

Upcoming guests on the Growth Manifesto Podcast include Jordan Belfort “The Wolf of Wall Street,” Steven DeAngelo “The Father of Legal Cannabis Industry,” and Tim Draper.

The Growth Manifesto Podcast has been developed over the past three years by the production team at Webprofits. It is currently available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud and Spotify.