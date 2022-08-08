“Grow Some Balls!” Snickers Facing Global Boycott Following Snivelling Chinese Apology Over Taiwan

“Grow Some Balls!” Snickers Facing Global Boycott Following Snivelling Chinese Apology Over Taiwan
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The makers of the fabled Snickers chocolate bar, US-based Mars Wrigley, is facing a global boycott of the brand in a classic case of “you’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t!”

The whole kerfuffle started after the Snickers marketing team unveiled a limited edition Snickers Bar stating it was only available in the “countries” of South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan. South Korean boyband BTS also featured in the promotion.

However, as most people would know, the whole idea that Taiwan is a seperate country is highly controversial in China where it’s regarded as a recalcitrant breakaway territory which needs to come back to the fold, be it peacefully or by other more sinister means.

People soon took to the Chinese social media platform Weibo to express their outrage and threatening to boycott the brand, forcing Mars Wrigley chiefs to issue a grovelling apology.

In a statement over the weekend, the brand said: “We are aware of reports on Snickers-related activities in certain regions of Asia, take this very seriously and express our deep apologies.

“Mars Wrigley respects China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and conducts business operations in strict compliance with local Chinese laws and regulations.”

A second statement from Mars Wrigley was posted to the Weibo platform stating “there is only one China in this world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory”.

But if you thought that was the end of the drama, think again. Now other parts of the world are threatening their own boycott after the brand capitulated to China’s “bullying”! Many turning to social media to show their support for an independent Taiwan.

“Snickers apologises to China for calling #Taiwan a country. Seriously? The Taiwanese people feel they’re independent … you kiss China’s ass Snickers? Boycott #Snickers shameful and pathetic,” one user commented on Twitter.

“Encourage people not to buy Snickers. Why? Pandering to #Chinese bullies. Grow some balls #snickers,” tweeted another.

Others used the hashtags #Taiwanisacounty and #TaiwanIsNotChina in their posts targeting the confectionery company.

“Won’t be buying snickers anymore …#Taiwanisacountry,” a person from Queensland tweeted.

“I’m buying Chokitos now,” another user tweeted, referring to Snickers’s arch rival.

“OMFG #Taiwan IS (sic) a country! Unless you think it’s a paint speckle on a map!” one user tweeted.

“Taiwan has its own democratically elected president and parliament, army, currency, passport. If it’s not a country, then I don’t know what it is,” tweeted another.

“Taiwan is a sovereign country of its own making. If I was China I would show the world that they respect sovereignty, otherwise how can the world respect China,” said another.

Apparently since the chocolatey furore broke over the past few days Google Searches for “is Taiwan a country” have increased by 40 per cent in Australia alone.

The phrase “will China invade Taiwan” has gained 180 per cent more interest worldwide while searches for the phrase “why is Taiwan not recognised as a country” have gone up by 110 per cent.

How all this effects sales of Snickers in Australia is anyone’s guess. A 2021 survey by consumer researchers Canstar Blue voted the Snickers the least popular chocolate bar among Aussie sweet tooths.

Nor is the brand the first to apologise for mislabelling Asian regions as countries in fear of losing a large consumer market.

Back in 2018, Qantas was forced to amend its website to no longer refer to Hong Kong and Taiwan as countries, but rather as Chinese Territories.

That same year, Beijing authorities shut down the website of hotel chain Marriott in the country after a questionnaire referred to Taiwan, Tibet and Hong Kong as separate countries.

In 2019, French luxury brand Dior was forced to issue an apology after using a map of China that didn’t include Taiwan in a presentation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Mars Wrigley Snickers

Latest News

TBWA\Melbourne, Thinkerbell & More Announced As Finalists For The Rigg Design Prize 2022
  • Media

TBWA\Melbourne, Thinkerbell & More Announced As Finalists For The Rigg Design Prize 2022

The first major exhibition of advertising and communication design in the NGV’s history, The Rigg Design Prize 2022 highlights the creativity underpinning the work of eight leading Australian-based agencies. For the exhibition, each agency will develop a suite of campaign assets – including billboards, street posters and moving image – to celebrate how creativity can […]

Queen Charles Launches In Sydney, Aiming To Shake Up The Consultancy Market
  • Marketing

Queen Charles Launches In Sydney, Aiming To Shake Up The Consultancy Market

After 11 months of quietly building up their new business Queen Charles, Alex Carr (pictured, left) and Jon Kelly (pictured, right) have finally found enough time to launch their brand and experience consultancy to the wider market. Based in Sydney, Queen Charles aims to help businesses of all shapes and sizes consistently stand out and […]

Michael Bass Named New Chief Trading Officer For Dentsu APAC
  • Media

Michael Bass Named New Chief Trading Officer For Dentsu APAC

Dentsu International has announced the appointment of Michael Bass (pictured) as chief trading officer, media, Dentsu Asia Pacific. With over 20 years’ experience, Bass’ career has included a range of senior investment and trading roles across the media sector. Bass spent seven years at IPG Mediabrands as trading director of Initiative and subsequently moved on […]

Icon Agency Rockets Into PRovoke APAC Fast Movers Rankings Top Five
  • Marketing

Icon Agency Rockets Into PRovoke APAC Fast Movers Rankings Top Five

Integrated communications firm Icon Agency has been ranked the fourth fastest growing agency in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, according to the 2022 PRovoke PR Agency ‘Fast Movers’ rankings. Icon’s fee income for calendar 2021 grew 84.3 per cent, making it the fastest-growing and largest independent agency in Australia. The Melbourne-based indy was ranked […]

Tiger Brokers Offers Mullet Wigs And Free Tickets In Support Of Melbourne Storm
  • Campaigns

Tiger Brokers Offers Mullet Wigs And Free Tickets In Support Of Melbourne Storm

Tiger Brokers, an online broker for millennials and Gen Z, is offering fans the chance to win sideline seats to Melbourne Storm’s Round 21 clash against the Titans at AAMI Park (Friday 5 August 2022). The campaign has reached its peak, and now every Australian can also have the chance to win a Melbourne Storm […]