GroupM Names Ryan Menezes As CEO Of Nexus Australia

GroupM has promoted Ryan Menezes (lead image) to head up performance organisation, GroupM Nexus, in Australia.

GroupM Nexus unites GroupM’s experts and capabilities in AI powered campaign optimisation, delivery excellence and data-driven specialist capabilities in CTV, DOOH, programmatic, commerce, creator marketing and addressable content into one cross-channel team that can unlock the next era of performance media.

As CEO of GroupM Nexus in Australia, Menezes will lead GroupM’s performance operations, products, and solutions from data-driven specialty businesses Finecast, Sightline, Xaxis, Inca, and Addressable Content Practice and its social, search and programmatic specialists.

He will drive the continued transformation of GroupM’s services, products, and solutions into differentiated offerings for its agencies, Mindshare, EssenceMediacom and Wavemaker, and their clients.

Since joining GroupM in 2020 as chief technology and transformation officer, Menezes has made a huge impact driving and refining GroupM’s data and tech narrative. He has also led the successful launch of Influencer product, INCA, and Programmatic DOOH product, Sightline, in Australia and played a key role supporting the group’s digital and performance media strategy.

Menezes, who already sits on GroupM’s executive committee, takes on the new role from 1 March.

Aimee Buchanan, GroupM Australia & New Zealand CEO said: “GroupM Nexus is the home of our omni-channel performance capabilities. It represents the next era of performance media, providing our clients with innovative cross-channel performance planning and media activation solutions. Ryan is a people-focused, transformation-minded leader with an eye on innovation and industry trends. He’s focused on delivering better products and improving client outcomes and perfectly placed to lead Nexus. I’m incredibly excited to see him take on this new role in this important part of our business.”

Menezes added: “Clients are looking to consistently achieve performance and brand excellence to deliver marketing and business outcomes. Nexus is a powerful performance engine at the heart of GroupM agencies that enables this. Our integrated operating model helps GroupM agencies deliver the right balance of human ingenuity and machine learning, which is integral for next era performance and brand marketing. I’m excited about this opportunity to bring together capabilities across all addressable channels and work closely with our GroupM agencies and clients to make advertising work better for people.”

Adding to the depth of capability within Nexus, Ryan Goldsworthy has also recently rejoined GroupM as General Manager of GroupM Nexus Performance Media. With more than 15 years’ industry experience, he previously led Biddable at MediaCom before holding publisher side roles at Pinterest and Snap. He reports to Menezes.

GroupM Nexus launched globally in 2022 and is the world’s largest global performance organisation.